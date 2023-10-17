🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner fired a 4-under-par, 68 Monday on the Penn State White Course to lead four Wyoming Valley Conference players in title contention and lead the entire field of Class 2A boys at the midway point of the PIAA Individual Golf Championships.

Two players each from Wyoming Seminary and Lake-Lehman finished the day in fourth place or higher.2

Anna Zapletalova from Wyoming Seminary is tied for second in Class 2A girls.

Michael Lugiano and Cael Ropietski, two key members of Lake-Lehman’s state team championship in 2022, finished the day third and tied for fourth in Class 2A. Each also earned an individual state medal last season.

Werner, a junior, is already seeking his third state medal and first gold. He and Ropietski were in and out of the lead, sometimes sharing it, for much of the day.

Werner got to 4-under with four birdies and five pars in the 10-hole stretch from 3 through 11. After a bogey on 12, he rattled off five straight pars, then closed with another birdie on the par-5, 18th.

Lugiano did not have a birdie while shooting 39 on the front nine and was still 3-over before playing the last five holes in 4-under-par, going birdie-eagle-par-par, birdie, to finish at 1-under, 71.

Ropietski was birdied three of the first six holes and was still 3-under through 14 before a double bogey at 15 and bogey at 16 dropped him back to par, which is where he finished with a 72.

Zapletalova is just one shot out of the Class 2A girls lead after posting a 1-over-par, 73.

Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko shot 72 while North East’s Anna Swan matched Zapletalova at 73.

Zapletalova had a steady round with 11 pars. She was at even par or 1-over the entire day with four bogeys and three birdies.

District 2 has contenders in both girls tournaments.

North Pocono’s Gwen Powell, a four-time district champion and Penn State commit, is tied for third in Class 3A where Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Rhianna Gooneratne opened a five-stroke lead by shooting a 67.

Powell is seven strokes back at 74.

District 2 has a total of 16 players entered, half of them from the WVC.

The two-day event concludes Tuesday with Class 2A golfers playing another round on the White Course while Class 3A goes back out on the Blue Course.

Luke Gronbeck from Eden Christian Academy is two strokes behind Werner and one ahead of Lugiano in Class 2A boys.

Riverside’s Michael Maslanka is tied for 16th with a 74 for the best score among three players from the Lackawanna League.

Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer is tied for 20th in Class 2A girls after shooting an 84, which left her one stroke behind Mountain View’s Lily Sedlak.

Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown is tied for 16th in Class 3A girls with a 79.

There are 72 players in each boys field and 36 in girls.

The day’s best scores came in Class 3A boys where Aida Farkas from St. Joe’s Prep and Wes Lorish from Plum share the lead with 66s.

Alec Hamilton from Abington Heights leads four District 2 golfers, tying for 27th with a 74.

Dallas has two players entered.

Brad Kugler shot 77 to tie for 44th and Ryan Roman finished with an 84.