The New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider, left, watches his goal during an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in New York.

The New York Rangers’ center Vincent Trocheck, front left, shoots toward the goal during an NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — Vincent Trocheck scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Igor Shesterkin stopped a penalty shot with under five minutes remaining as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Monday night to win their home opener.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in three games this season.

Trocheck’s deflection at 8:26 on the power play snapped a 1-all tie and came after Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram made a sensational pad save on Mika Zibanejad’s shot. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin assisted on Trocheck’s first goal of the season.

Shesterkin finished with 26 saves. He denied Jason Zucker on a penalty shot at 15:12 of the third to preserve the one-goal lead.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.

The Coyotes had a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes after Ryan Lindgren and Alexei Lafreniere were both penalized at 18:41 of the second, but the Rangers were able to hold off Arizona.

The Coyotes were trying to start 2-0-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Ingram made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who open the season with a four-game trip that continues Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

The Rangers have at least one point in 16 of their last 17 games against the Coyotes. They are 14-1-2 versus Arizona since March 24, 2014, and 12-0-2 at home against the Coyotes since the 2008-09 season.

Kreider opened the scoring at 14:11 of the first with his fourth goal in three games. Zibanejad and Kappo Kakko assisted. Kreider leads the Rangers with five points.

New York defensemen have eight points in three games.

Keller tied the score on a power play at the five-minute mark of the second with assists to rookie Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz. The 19-year-old Cooley has three assists in two games.

Keller ripped a shot that went in off Shesterkin’s glove. The goal was the first this season for Keller, who had two assists in Arizona’s 4-3 shootout win at New Jersey last Friday. Keller has points in all six career games he’s played at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers split their first two games on the road, winning 5-1 at Buffalo and losing 5-3 at Columbus.

MILESTONES: Kreider needs three goals to tie Andy Bathgate at 272 for fourth place on the Rangers’ career list. The top three are Rod Gilbert (406), Jean Ratelle (336) and Adam Graves (280).

NOTES: The Rangers are 41-39-14-3 in home openers and 3-1-1 in their last five at Madison Square Garden. … Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba played his 600th NHL game. … The teams meet again March 30 in Arizona. … The Coyotes scratched defenseman Josh Brown and forward Michael Carcone. … The Rangers scratched forward Jimmy Vesey and defenseman Zac Jones.

UP NEXT: Coyotes: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Rangers: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

BLACKHAWKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1

TORONTO — Corey Perry, Tyler Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Taylor Raddysh added an empty-netter for Chicago (2-2-0), and Arvid Soderblom made 36 stops. Andreas Athanasiou had two assists.

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard — the NHL’s most-hyped youngster since Connor McDavid — continued a season-opening tour of hockey-mad markets after starting his professional career against childhood idol Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins before visiting the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.

The 18-year-old Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, recorded a point in each of his first three games, but was held off the scoresheet Monday.

John Tavares scored for Toronto (2-1-0), and Joseph Woll made 26 saves in his first start of the season.

Just the second player in the last 106 years to open a season with consecutive hat tricks, Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews was held in check.

PANTHERS 4, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. — Sam Reinhart scored two goals with the top line and defending Eastern Conference champion Florida held off a late rally by New Jersey.

Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola also scored and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for the Panthers, who had opened the season with losses at Minnesota and Winnipeg.

Sergei Bobrovsky carried a shutout into the third period before Erik Haula, Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt scored to get New Jersey within a goal with 2:23 to play. The 35-year-old Bobrovsky, who has started all three games this season, finished with 33 saves.

Vitek Vanecek finished with 25 saves despite spending the final 4:14 on the bench as the Devils played with an extra skater.

CAPITALS 3, FLAMES 2, SO

WASHINGTON — Matthew Phillips scored against his old team, Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout as Washington beat Calgary and gave new coach Spencer Carbery his first win of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal in the shootout to cap the rally from down 2-0, which started in the second period when Phillips scored his first NHL goal. The 5-foot-7, 140-pound winger also assisted on Connor McMichael’s goal that tied it three minutes later.

The Capitals were outshot 40-23, but Kuemper was sharp throughout, including a stop on a penalty shot by Blake Coleman with 14 minutes remaining in the third.

Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom allowed two goals on 23 shots and fell to 1-8-2 against Washington.

RED WINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — James Reimer stopped 23 shots in his first start for Detroit, and the Red Wings scored three times in the second period in a win over Columbus.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp scored as Detroit won its second straight game and first road contest.

Reimer, signed as a free agent, picked up his 29th career shutout in Detroit’s only appearance in Columbus this season. He joined Ville Husso and Dave Gatherum as the only goaltenders to record a shutout in their debut with the Red Wings.

Spencer Martin, claimed off waivers last month, stopped 24 shots in his first start for the Blue Jackets. Columbus has lost two of its first three games, all at home.