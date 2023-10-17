🔊 Listen to this

Hailey Bartron scored at the 8:53 mark of overtime to lift Tunkhannock to a 2-1 victory over Berwick on Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey play.

Maria Cannella opened the scoring for the Tigers before Ella Veit tied it for the Bulldogs before halftime.

Tunkhannock’s Norah Rickaby (three saves) and Berwick’s Jayde Bartholomew (seven saves) kept things scoreless in the second half.

Abington Heights 5, Wallenpaupack 1

The Comets clinched their second straight Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title with a road win.

Pittston Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Maddie Karp scored both goals in the first half and the Patriots built on the lead from there to prevail.

Karinne Podwika added two goals of her own while Allison Kipp (assist) and Jaiden Jadus had a goal apiece. Samantha Thomas had three saves for the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 0

After a scoreless first half, the Royals erupted in the second to win, getting two goals apiece from Elyse Kunec and Avery Kozerski (assist).

Bella Granteed added a goal with Amira Pirrone finishing with seven saves for the shutout.

Dallas 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Elizabeth Viglone scored twice in the second half as the Mountaineers snapped a 1-1 tie and pulled away from the Wolfpack. Sophia Tellos added another goal in the second half for Dallas.

Isabel Sikora scored for Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 6, Wyoming Area 1

Six different players found the back of the net for the Comets in a home win.

Ethan Boellmann, Mac Kline, Kyle Orrson, Bailey Durofchalk, Lars Stephensson and Sean Rossi all contributed for Crestwood.

Wyoming Valley West 8, Tunkhannock 1

Aiden Kaminski recorded a hat trick while Noah Fetko added a pair of goals in the second half to fuel the Spartans.

Will Wojciechowski (assist), David Coulibaly (assist) and Luke Ginocchetti all scored while Chase Evanofski finished with three assists.

Ethan Ergott scored for the Tigers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Hazleton Area 0

The Royals held on for a close 25-23 win in the first set before closing out the sweep with back-to-back 25-13 wins.

Bella Boylan (14 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 9 service points, 3 aces), Kaylee Gryboski (12 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 6 service points), Megan Albrecht (6 kills, 5 blocks, 15 assists, 4 service points) and Olivia Bilbow (4 kills, 16 assists, 3 digs, 21 service points, 2 aces) led Redeemer.

Delaware Valley 3, Nanticoke Area 1

The Warriors won a 25-9, 13-25, 25-17, 25-18 decision against the Trojans. Lauren Donnelly had 14 service points and six kills in the win. Kat Quinn had 16 kills, six aces and 12 service points. Audrianna Smith had 10 digs. Samantha Monroe had 31 assists.

Nanticoke Area was led by Claire Aufiero (1 ace, 13 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs), Alyssa Rakowski (2 service points, 3 kills, 1 assist, 6 blocks, 3 digs) and Haley Verazin (1 service point, 3 kills, 10 assists, 3 digs).

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Mountaineers earned a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 sweep at home.

Contributing for the Warriors were Taylor Gashi (7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces), Kyla Harry (11 blocks, 4 kills, 1 ace) and Madison Spittel (11 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 2, Berwick 1 (OT)

Berwick`0`1`0`0`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`1`0`0`0`1 — 2

First quarter — 1. TUN, Maria Cannella (Harley Appleby), 4:35. Second quarter — 2. BER, Ella Veit, 8:57. Overtime — 3. TUN, Hailey Bartron, 8:53.

Shots — BER 5; TUN 11. Saves — BER 7 (Jayde Bartholomew); TUN 3 (Norah Rickaby). Penalty corners — BER 3; TUN 8.

Pittston Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`1`1`3`1 — 6

First quarter — 1. PA, Maddie Karp, 2:44. Second quarter — 2. PA, Karp, 12:44. Third quarter — 3. PA, Allison Kipp (Julia Homschek), 14:28; 4. PA, Karinne Podwika, 11:04; 5. PA, Jaiden Jadus (Kipp), 1:49. Fourth quarter — 6. PA, Podwika, 13:10.

Shots — HAN 3; PA 20. Saves — HAN 14 (Ava Malacarne); PA 3 (Samantha Thomas). Penalty corners — HAN 3; PA 9.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer`0`5 — 5

Wyoming Area`0`0 — 0

Second half — 1. HR, Elyse Kunec (Avery Kozerski), 44th minute; 2. HR, Isabella Granteed, 53rd; 3. HR, Kozerski, 57th; 4. HR, Kunec, 70th; 5. HR, Kozerski, 78th.

Shots — HR 24; WA 7. Saves — HR 7 (Amira Pirrone); WA 19 (Abby Francis). Corner kicks — HR 3; WA 4.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 8, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`4`4 — 8

First half — 1. WVW, Aiden Kaminski (Will Wojciechowski), 16th minute; 2. WVW, Kaminski (Jacob Libus), 21st; 3. WVW, Luke Ginocchetti (Chase Evanofski), 23rd; 4. WVW, Wojciechowski, 34th. Second half — 5. WVW, Noah Fetko (David Coulibaly), 42nd; 6. WVW, Coulibaly (Evanofski), 56th; 7. TUN, Ethan Ergott (Caden Newswanger), 59th; 8. WVW, Fetko (Evanofski), 66th; 9. WVW, Kaminski, 72nd.

Shots — TUN 15; WVW 24. Saves — TUN 6 (Andrew Lupinski, Luke Hutchins); WVW 10 (Grayson Ader, Schuyler Davis 4). Corner kicks — TUN 4; WVW 4.