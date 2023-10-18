MESHOPPEN — Franklin Ritz worked his way to the front of the pack for the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Championship Meet and brought his Hazleton Area teammates with him.
Ritz completed the 3.1-mile Wyoming County Fairgrounds course in 16:28 to finish first and lead the Cougars, the third-place team in the WVC regular-season, to the boys team title by outscoring first-place Crestwood, 89-97.
“Franklin was working hard all year and just getting better and better every race,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Smolinsky said of Ritz, who finished seventh here a year ago and on Tuesday beat three of the runners he finished behind then. “He wanted to go out today and get ready for next week.
“He did. He ran really well.”
Running the course that will host the District 2 Championships Oct. 25, Ritz posted a 24-second victory over Bryce Phillips from Dallas, who finished eight seconds ahead of him in a cluster meet at Lake-Lehman last week.
Five different schools were represented in the first six spots and Hazleton Area had two runners in before the first Crestwood finisher, creating what turned into the winning margin.
Jack Novelli from Wyoming Seminary, Oliver Heintzelman and Michael Fritz from Northwest and Preston Klem from Pittston Area finished third through sixth.
Owen Pollock, the second Hazleton Area runner, placed seventh.
Crestwood ran for the second straight week without Mason Staude, its top runner throughout the regular season, while Hazleton Area went without one of its usual five scoring runners.
“Our guys definitely stepped up today,” Smolinsky said. “ … This was a good warm-up for next week.”
Nate Higgins, Jacob Lettieri and Ryan Kozich finished ninth, 10th and 12th to lead Crestwood to second out of 15 full teams.
Dallas edged Holy Redeemer, a team it fell to in the regular season, for third place while Lake-Lehman slipped past Pittston Area, which it had lost to, for fifth place.
The meet also served to score the last nine duals from a postponed regular-season cluster meet.
Dallas finished fourth in the final season standings and Lake-Lehman tied for fifth when each went 3-0, beating Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest.