MESHOPPEN — Franklin Ritz worked his way to the front of the pack for the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Championship Meet and brought his Hazleton Area teammates with him.

Ritz completed the 3.1-mile Wyoming County Fairgrounds course in 16:28 to finish first and lead the Cougars, the third-place team in the WVC regular-season, to the boys team title by outscoring first-place Crestwood, 89-97.

“Franklin was working hard all year and just getting better and better every race,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Smolinsky said of Ritz, who finished seventh here a year ago and on Tuesday beat three of the runners he finished behind then. “He wanted to go out today and get ready for next week.

“He did. He ran really well.”

Running the course that will host the District 2 Championships Oct. 25, Ritz posted a 24-second victory over Bryce Phillips from Dallas, who finished eight seconds ahead of him in a cluster meet at Lake-Lehman last week.

Five different schools were represented in the first six spots and Hazleton Area had two runners in before the first Crestwood finisher, creating what turned into the winning margin.

Jack Novelli from Wyoming Seminary, Oliver Heintzelman and Michael Fritz from Northwest and Preston Klem from Pittston Area finished third through sixth.

Owen Pollock, the second Hazleton Area runner, placed seventh.

Crestwood ran for the second straight week without Mason Staude, its top runner throughout the regular season, while Hazleton Area went without one of its usual five scoring runners.

“Our guys definitely stepped up today,” Smolinsky said. “ … This was a good warm-up for next week.”

Nate Higgins, Jacob Lettieri and Ryan Kozich finished ninth, 10th and 12th to lead Crestwood to second out of 15 full teams.

Dallas edged Holy Redeemer, a team it fell to in the regular season, for third place while Lake-Lehman slipped past Pittston Area, which it had lost to, for fifth place.

The meet also served to score the last nine duals from a postponed regular-season cluster meet.

Dallas finished fourth in the final season standings and Lake-Lehman tied for fifth when each went 3-0, beating Berwick, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and Northwest.

ED NARKIEWICZ WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE COACHES MEET

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1 miles varsity, 2.0 miles junior high)

Boys Team Scoring

1, Hazleton Area (Haz) 89; 2, Crestwood (Cr) 97; 3, Dallas (D) 114; 4, Holy Redeemer (HR) 121; 5, Lake-Lehman (LL) 140; 6, Pittston Area (PA) 144; 7, Northwest (NW) 181; 8, Berwick (B) 185; 9, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 240; 10, Tunkhannock (T) 243; 11, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 280; 12, Wyoming Area 303; 13, Hanver Area 359; 14, Wyoming Valley West 368; 15, Nanticoke 456.

Incomplete team: Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Top Boys Finishers

1, Franklin Ritz (Haz) 16:28; 2, Bryce Phillips (D) 16:52; 3, Jack Novelli (Sem) 16:57; 4, Oliver Heintzelman (NW) 16:58; 5, Michael Fritz (NW) 17:04; 6, Preston Klem (PA) 17:27; 7, Owen Pollock (Haz) 17:42; 8, Caden Boettger (PA) 17:46; 9, Nate Higgins (Cr) 17:48; 10, Jacob Lettieri (Cr) 17:54; 11, Aidan Jennings (D) 17:58; 12, Ryan Kozich (Cr) 17:59 13, Brendan Yatsko (T) 18:06; 14, Spencer Smith (LL) 18:07; 15, Jack Tuzinski (Sem) 18:11; 16, Joseph Mazaika (Haz) 18:15; 17, Jakob Mead (PA) 18:19; 18, Dante Tripp (B) 18:24; 19, Taran Lawrence (HR) 18:25; 20, Donato Strish (HR) 18:28; 21, Tyler Lukavitch (LL) 18:28; 22, Parker Smith (LL) 18:31; 23, Ben Delgado (WBA) 18:32; 24, Gavin Rindock (Cr) 18:39; 25, Joshua Cackowski (HR) 18:41.

Boys Dual Meets (Make-ups scored from championship results)

Dallas 26, Northwest 33; Dallas 19, Berwick 40; Dallas 15, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 50

Lake-Lehman 27, Northwest 30; Lake-Lehman 23, Berwick 32; Lake-Lehman 16, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 47

Berwick 22, Tunkhannock 33

Northwest 26, Tunkhannock 31

Tunkhannock 17, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 46

Final Boys Season Standings

Crestwood 15-0, Holy Redeemer 14-1, Hazleton Area 13-2, Dallas 12-3, Lake-Lehman 10-5, Northwest 10-5, Pittston Area 10-5, Berwick 8-7, Wilkes-Barre Area 7-8, Wyoming Area 5-10, Wyoming Seminary 4-11, Hanover Area 3-12, Wyoming Valley West 2-13, Nanticoke 1-14, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 0-15.

Junior High Boys Team Scores

1, Crestwood (Cr) 34; 2, Lake-Lehman 71; 3, Wyoming Seminary 91 4, Hanover Area 100; 5, Hazleton Area (Haz) 102; 6, Tunkhannock (T) 109.

Junior High Boys Top Finishers