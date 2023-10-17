🔊 Listen to this

Nick Werner played the ideal round of golf for a frontrunner, even if he did not always know for sure that he still held that status.

Werner protected the lead he built Monday and held overnight by shooting a 2-under-par, 70 Tuesday at the Penn State White Course while winning the state Class 2A boys title to highlight the greatest collective District 2 one-day performance in the history of the PIAA Golf Championships.

Led by three Wyoming Valley Conference rivals who honed their games together at Huntsville Golf Club in the high school offseason, District 2 players occupied the top four spots in Class 2A boys and earned a total of seven state medals.

“District 2 was fantastic,” Werner said in a telephone interview. “Everyone was so supportive and it was awesome having all those phenomenal players from the district at states and doing well.”

The Wyoming Seminary junior finished the 36-hole tournament at 6-under-par, 138, keeping a multi-stroke lead throughout the day by continuing his steady play. He wound up two strokes in front of Lake-Lehman teammates Cael Ropietski and Michael Lugiano.

“I just stuck to my routine; I didn’t try anything special and it ended up working out,” Werner said. “ … I had no double bogeys, so I had no real big numbers.

“It seemed to me like I never made two bad shots in a row. I recovered well.”

Werner putted well, but credited his accurate driving and wedge play from limiting the pressure he was under to make difficult putts.

After playing Tuesday’s first four holes in 1-over, Werner heated up, getting birdies at 6, 10, 11 and 13 to briefly reach 7-under total.

Playing with online scoring being updated on each hole, an uncommon luxury in high school golf, Werner chose not to follow along until late.

“I think the first time I checked the leaderboard was on 16,” Werner said. “I believe I was 3-up going to 16. I just tried to play smart, conservative golf to maintain the lead.

“I ended up finishing with three pars, so I did alright.”

Ropietski started the day at par and was over for the tournament twice briefly before playing the last 10 holes in 4-under to move back up the leaderboard. He birdied 9, played the back nine in 33 and got to sole possession of second place.

Lugiano had nothing worse than a par in the tournament’s last 24 holes. After playing Monday’s final five holes in 4-under to move into contention, he finished at 71-69—140.

Werner, Ropietski and Lugiano combined to go 14-under while no one else in the 72-player field broke par.

All three now have three state medals.

Werner went from sixth to fifth to first in his first three high school seasons.

Ropietski and Lugiano were both part of Lake-Lehman’s state team championship while also medaling individually last season.

District 2 also had players in ties for fourth and seventh place.

Riverside’s Michael Maslanka shot 74-70—144.

Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June tied Lugiano for the day’s second-best round, behind Ropietski, rallying for a medal with 76-69—145.

Jamie Chapman from Western Wayne tied for 53rd with 162.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Anna Zapletalova earned a medal in her first season at Wyoming Seminary, finishing alone in fourth place by shooting 73-74—147.

The three players ahead of her all broke par Tuesday.

Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer finished 26th out of 36 players with a 86-90—176.

Mountain View’s Lily Sedlak, District 2’s other player was 22nd with 83-85—168.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Four-time District 2 champion Gwen Powell from North Pocono tied for second place.

Playing on her future college course, Powell gained two strokes over the final round, but Rhianna Gooneratne from Plymouth Whitemarsh was still five strokes in front after an opening 67.

Powell shot 74-71 for a 1-over, 145.

Hallie Brown from Tunkhannock matched par on the back nine with 36 to finish at 79-76—155 and climb into a 14th-place tie.

Lyla Jones from North Pocono was 33rd with 90-89—179.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Brad Kugler from Dallas posted a 73 Tuesday to finish at 150 and lead District 2 players by finishing in a tie for 32nd.

The top 17 players broke par on the Penn State Blue Course.

Alec Hamilton from Abington Heights tied for 37th at 151, teammate Cade Kelleher was tied for 59th with 159 and Ryan Roman from Dallas was 70th with 164.