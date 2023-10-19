🔊 Listen to this

The long wait ends for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fans Saturday night.

Aside from two preseason games with players who largely make up the current Wheeling Nailers roster, it will be the first chance to get a look at the team since the April 15 finale to the 2022-23 season.

Oct. 21 as the first AHL regular-season game makes it the latest home opener since the team’s debut here in 1999-2000 when it began the season with an extended road trip while arena construction was being concluded. The Penguins did not play their first home game until Nov. 13, 1999.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are the first opponent to visit.

Eight things to know as the home opener approaches.

ROSTER EVOLUTION

An AHL roster hardly ever stabilizes, but change can be particularly heavy in the early days of the season.

Since opening the season with a split of two games in Charlotte last weekend, the Penguins have bolstered the defense with two additions, one signing and one via trade.

Defenseman Libor Hajek was signed to a one-season AHL contract Tuesday.

Jack Rathbone, who the parent Pittsburgh Penguins acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks, was added to the roster while Mark Friedman was sent out.

Hajek, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, had a professional tryout with Pittsburgh during training camp. He scored a goal while playing 16 goals with the New York Rangers last season when he also had two goals and four assists in 24 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

The second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 draft has played 110 career NHL and 118 AHL games.

Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek — who was placed on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract on Wednesday, per Sportsnet in Canada — were picked up in a trade that sent Friedman and forward Ty Glover to the Vancouver organization.

Friedman opened the season here after splitting time here and in Pittsburgh last season. Glover played 49 games here and was in AHL training camp before being shipped out to Wheeling last week.

The 24-year-old Rathbone, a fourth-round pick by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 228 career NHL games.

SOMEWHAT FAMILIAR

The many returning players from last season include four who are wearing different uniform numbers this season.

Alex Nylander has switched from 19 to 11; Corey Andonovski has flipped from 21 to 12; Jagger Joshua changed from 8 to 23; and Ty Smith reversed the digits from 42 to 24.

ONE MORE ROAD GAME

Before Saturday’s home opener, the Penguins are in Hartford Friday to face the Wolf Pack, the only one of eight teams in the Atlantic Division to go 2-0 on the opening weekend.

SCHEDULE

The Penguins will play their entire 72-game schedule within the Eastern Conference, meeting the other 14 teams in the conference. They do not play against any of the 17 teams in the Western Conference.

Three-quarters of the schedule, 54 games, is within the Atlantic Division against Charlotte, Hartford, Springfield, the Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins.

The Penguins also play each of the North Division teams – Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

PROMOTIONS

The home schedule includes 12 Theme Nights, 8 Promotional Giveaways and 5 Special Group Nights.

Theme Nights: Oct. 28, Halloween Celebration; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Dec. 9, Teddy Bear Toss; Dec. 16, Christmas Celebration; Jan. 21, Tux’s Birthday; Jan. 27, Crosscheck Cancer, presented by Geisinger; Feb. 17, Pittston Tomatoes, presented by Visit Luzerne County; Feb. 24, Military Appreciation Night, presented by MetLife; March 9, St. Patrick’s Celebration; March 23, Star Wars Night; March 30, Margaritaville Night; April 13, McDonald’s Fan Appreciation Night.

Promotional Giveaways: Oct. 21, Magnet Schedule; Nov. 11, Team Photo; Jan. 27, All-Star Poster; March 1, Sidney Crosby Bobblehead; March 2, Penguins Poster; March 30, Margaritaville Koosie, PA Lottery Fast Play Ticket; April 5, Evgeni Malkin Bobblehead; April 12, Kris Letang Bobblehead.

Special Group Nights: Nov. 11, Faith and Family Night; Jan. 6, Special Olympics Night, presented by Step-by-Step; Feb. 17, Girl Scout Night; March 23, Boy Scout Night, presented by Mortiz Embroidery Works; April 13, First Responders Night.

HOT START

Vinnie Hinostroza, with two assists, was the only Penguin with more than one point in the opening weekend.

Dating back to last season, Hinostroza has 10 points in his last eight AHL games.

HISTORY

The Penguins are 12-9-3-0 all-time in home openers.

Four of the last five have gone into overtime.

LOOKING BACK

The Penguins missed the playoffs last season while rival Hershey won the Calder Cup.