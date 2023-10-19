🔊 Listen to this

Aubrey Macri scored at the 3:34 mark of overtime to complete a 2-1 rally for a win for Crestwood over Wilkes-Barre Area on Wednesday in WVC field hockey play.

Crestwood trailed 1-0 before Emily DelVecchio tied the game in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Liv Oresick set up the game-tying goal and Alyse Wanchisen set up the winner.

Aubrey Kuhn opened the scoring for the Wolfpack in the second quarter.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Warriors completed an undefeated WVC Division 1 season, getting a hat trick from Nina Angeli.

Lyla Rehill finished with a goal and three assists. Juliana Gonzales added a goal while Rylee Muniz made three saves for the shutout.

Lake-Lehman 6, Dallas 0

Ava Klopp figured in on four goals, scoring two and setting up two more to lead the Black Knights. Hannah Chipego, Sophia Lenza (assist), Callie Dieffenbacher and Alexa Thomson all had one goal apiece.

Ruby Sorber picked up the shutout in net.

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 0

Maddie Karp and Jaiden Jadus each finished with two goals and an assist to lift the Patriots.

Jenna Zaladonis added a goal.

Honesdale 1, Hazleton Area 0

Jaydan Beisner’s first quarter goal stood up the rest of the way as Jordan Patzuk made three saves for the Hornets in a shutout.

Gretchen Darr finished with eight saves for the Cougars.

Abington Heights 8, Berwick 0

Bella DeRiggi scored four goals to power the Comets to the win.

Kaylyn Elliot (assist), Peyton Pallman (assist), Madison Zalewski (two assists) and Carly Miller (assist) all scored once.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 4, Tunkhannock 3

Colin Mortensen scored in the 79th minute to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Royals to the win.

Mark Atherton had two goals for Redeemer and Logan Sekol also scored.

The Tigers had trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before rallying to tie the game midway through the second half as Caden Newswanger scored twice and Collin Truesdale added a goal.

Lincoln Leadership 8, MMI Prep 3

Jude Kissi scored four times in the first half and finished with five goals for Lincoln Leadership.

Evan Pedri had two goals for the Preppers while Reed Floryshak added one.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Hanover Area 0

The Royals cruised to a 25-10, 25-6, 25-6 sweep.

Lucie Racicky (2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 service points), Abby Williams (4 kills, 11 service points, 2 aces), Angie Corridoni (1 kill) and Julia Desiak (1 kill) all contributed in the win.

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season as the top seed in the upcoming District 2 Class 3A tournament, sweeping the Trojans 25-10, 25-12, 25-13.

For Berwick, Julia Troiani had three aces, 10 service points, 28 assists, five digs and one kill. Cassidy Evans had five aces, 18 service points, eight kills and six digs. Claire Riera-Gomez had two aces, eight service points, 14 kills and 10 digs. Kaylee Hacker had eight kills.

Claire Aufiero had three aces, six kills, two assists, four blocks and 14 digs to lead Nanticoke Area.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Black Knights swept the Wolfpack 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 behind 22 kills from Ella Wilson, who also had six service points and three blocks.

Hailey Corey added four aces, eight service points and 21 assists while Keira Middleton had five kills for Lehman.

Pittston Area 3, MMI Prep 0

The Patriots defeated the Preppers 25-6, 25-22, 25-14.

Topping MMI were Emily Borchick (3 kills, 3 digs, 5 service points, 1 ace), Chloe Allen (2 kills, 6 service points, 3 digs) and Alexa Fazio (1 kill, 4 digs, 8 service points).

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`0`0`0 — 1

Crestwood`0`0`0`1`1 — 2

Second quarter — 1. WBA, Aubrey Kuhn (Gianna Gustinucci), 4:39. Fourth quarter — 2. CRE, Emily DelVecchio (Liv Oresick), 0:25. Overtime — 3. CRE, Aubrey Macri (Alyse Wanchisen), 3:34.

Shots — WBA 5; CRE 11. Saves — WBA 9 (Sophie Styczen); CRE 7 (not reported). Penalty corners — WBA 4; CRE 11.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Wyoming Area`1`1`1`2 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. WA, Nina Angeli (Lyla Rehill), 3:56. Second quarter — 2. WA, Angeli (Rehill), 0:00. Third quarter — 3. WA, Juliana Gonzales (Rehill), 1:47. Fourth quarter — 4. WA, Angeli (Ella McKernan), 12:52; 5. WA, Rehill (Lucia Campenni), 7:36.

Shots — WA 11; WVW 3. Saves — WA 3 (Rylee Muniz); WVW 6 (Kaylah Sewell). Penalty corners — WA 13, WVW 5.

Lake-Lehman 6, Dallas 0

Lake-Lehman`2`2`1`1 — 6

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. LL, Hannah Chipego (Olivia Oliver), 6:32; 2. LL, Ava Klopp (Gracie James), 2:42. Second quarter — 3. LL, Sophia Lenza (Klopp), 6:52; 4. LL, Callie Dieffenbacher (Klopp), 2:49. Third quarter — 5. LL, Klopp (Bella Decesaris), 11:46. Fourth quarter — 6. LL, Alexa Thomson (Lenza), 2:52.

Shots — LL 19; DAL 2. Saves — LL 1 (Ruby Sorber); DAL 12 (Davyn Bonvie). Penalty corners — LL 3; DAL 3.

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 0

Pittston Area`1`2`1`1 — 5

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. PA, Maddie Karp (Jaiden Jadus), 9:00. Second quarter — 2. PA, Jadus (Guliana Latona), 1:01; 3. PA, Jadus, 0:03. Third quarter — 4. PA, Karp, 10:43. Fourth quarter — 5. PA, Jenna Zaladonis (Karp), 6:55.

Shots — PA 16; TUN 1. Saves — PA 0 (Karlie Podwika); TUN 10 (Norah Rickaby). Penalty corners — PA 11; TUN 3.

Honesdale 1, Hazleton Area 0

Honesdale`1`0`0`0 — 1

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter — 1. HON, Jaydan Beisner (Roz Maciejewski), 5:28.

Shots — HON 10; HAZ 4. Saves — HON 3 (Jordan Patzuk); HAZ 8 (Gretchen Darr). Penalty corners — HON 4; HAZ 2.

Abington Heights 8, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Abington Heights`4`4`0`0 — 8

First quarter — 1. AH, Kaylyn Elliot (Madison Zalewski), 12:11; 2. AH, Bella DeRiggi (Peyton Pallman), 5:48; 3. AH, Pallman (Marygrace Sabatini), 4:11; 4. AH, DeRiggi (Amelia Gonzalez), 1:04. Second quarter — 5. AH, Zalewski (Sabatini), 12:28; 6. AH, Carly Miller (Zalewski), 10:07; 7. AH, DeRiggi (Miller), 5:59; 8. AH, DeRiggi (Elliot), 4:41.

Shots — BER 0; AH 25. Saves — BER 18 (not reported); AH 0 (Emma Newman). Penalty corners — BER 0; AH 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 4, Tunkhannock 3

Holy Redeemer`3`1 — 4

Tunkhannock`2`1 — 3

First half — 1. HR, Mark Atherton, 8th minute; 2. HR, Logan Sekol, 18th; 3. TUN, Collin Truesdale, 23rd; 4. HR, Atherton (PK), 31st; 5. TUN, Caden Newswanger, 34th. Second half — 6. TUN, Newswanger, 60th; 7. HR, Colin Mortensen, 79th.

Shots — HR 17; TUN 6. Saves — HR 3 (Tyler Tarnalicki); TUN 9 (Andrew Lupinski). Corner kicks — HR 3; TUN 1.

Lincoln Leadership 8, MMI Prep 3

MMI Prep`2`1 — 3

Linc. Leadership`5`3 — 8

First half — 1. LL. Jude Kissi, 2nd minute; 2. LL, Kissi, 2nd; 3. MMI, Evan Pedri, 11th; 4. MMI, Pedri, 11th; 5. LL, Kissi, 14th; 6. LL, Kissi, 35th; 7. LL, Ianlexis Morrero, 36th. Second half — 8. LL, Maranthony Gabriel, 47th; 9. LL, Thequoan Sebro, 50th; 10. MMI, Reed Floryshak (PK), 51st; 11. LL, Kissi, 77th.

Shots — MMI 18; LL 18. Saves — MMI 12 (Reed Floryshak, Charlie Carter); LL 16 (Ledainian Santiago). Corner kicks —MMI 5; LL 6.