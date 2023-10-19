🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced Thursday that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been reassigned by the parent Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

A first-year pro out of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, Belliveau was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 20-year-old posted 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points in 55 games for the Gatineau Olympiques last season. He was on the Penguins roster for opening weekend of the American Hockey League season, but was scratched from the lineup and did not play.

The Penguins (1-1-0-0) are in Hartford to play the Wolf Pack (2-0-0-0) Friday 4night at 7 p.m. Their home opener is scheduled for Saturday at 6:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds.