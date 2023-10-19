🔊 Listen to this

Talk about your bad beats: when I went to bed last Friday night, I closed my eyes knowing that I, a Colorado Buffs bettor in their game against Stanford, would be in good shape when I woke up the next morning.

After all, the -12.5 Buffs were beating the brakes off of Stanford, leading 29-0 at the half. So surely I wouldn’t miss much if I got a little early shuteye, right?

I’m dumb.

Colorado not only failed to cover, they failed to win, falling at home to a Stanford team that previously this year lost to FCS Sacramento State.

In a weekend where I went a modest 2-2, the Colorado collapse was sadly the one that stuck with me most.

Nevertheless, we soldier on. After a disastrous start to the football season, I think I’ve begun to level off and find the bettor that I’ve known all along that I could be: thoroughly average.

In this game, I’ll take average, with the capacity for above-averageness. That’s a good lane to live in.

Now, some picks.

Missouri -7.5 vs. South Carolina — Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

I think a lot of people (myself included) were interested to see how Mizzou bounced back after a tough loss to LSU two weeks ago.

The Tigers looked every bit the Top 20 team that they are in a road win as 2-point underdogs over Kentucky, so I’m going to ride with them here.

Besides the LSU blip, Mizzouri has won four of their last five, covering the spread in four out of those five games. The Tigers offense has been pretty explosive behind quarterback Brady Cook, who’s currently top-10 in the nation in passing yards.

Missouri also is pretty good at not turning the ball over, with only six through six games.

South Carolina’s season seems doomed to be remembered as the year Shane Beamer broke his foot kicking something in frustration after the Florida loss. This team’s defense has been getting shredded week after week, which doesn’t bode well in this matchup.

I got burned betting against Mizzou earlier this year, and I’m not repeating that mistake here.

Duke vs. Florida State OVER 49.5 — Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State’s offense has been so electric through the first half of the season, I’m thinking there could be a whole lot of points in this one.

On the other sideline, Duke fans seem to be in for some good news: the latest reports surrounding quarterback Riley Leonard are saying that he’s got a good chance to play on Saturday, after an ankle injury suffered against Notre Dame held him out of action last week.

The Blue Devils are no joke, and with Leonard back, they’ll be at full force against one of the best teams in the nation. Not only does he bring stability under center, but he’s a huge run threat for Duke that will keep the FSU defense on their toes.

If you want some numbers: Florida State is averaging 42.2 points per game this year. Their worst offensive output was 31 points against Clemson.

I don’t think they get held lower than that here, even though Duke’s defense is tough. Blue Devils will contribute and hang around, and I think we get to 49.5.

(If Riley Leonard ends up not playing, feel free to call me mean names. I wouldn’t like it and I hope that you don’t, but if you do call me mean names, I’ll understand.)

Los Angeles Rams -3.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

I’m going back to the well with the Rams this week after they comfortably covered last week in a win over the Cardinals.

They’re back at home here, they’re facing an offense that’s similarly weak, and I think the LA offense is still rounding into form quite nicely.

Cooper Kupp doesn’t look like he’s lost a step: after eight catches for 118 yards against the Eagles in his season debut, Kupp went for 148 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

He’s going to get the ball, no matter what: he actually had one more catch against the Eagles, a good defense, than he had against the Cardinals, not as good.

Puka Nacua’s target share dropped but opposing defenses will continue to have to watch him, leaving room for Kupp to operate.

The Steelers, as always, have a stout defense and they beat the Ravens last week on pure grit — but where do the points come from? They’re averaging just under 16 points per game, third-worst in the league clearing only the Patriots and Giants.

The Rams might not score a bunch, but they’ll score some, and that might be all they need.

San Francisco 49ers -6.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings — Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

It’s a weird time to be backing the Niners: they just lost their first game of the season to a Browns team quarterbacked by Temple University legend PJ Walker, and along the way Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all got hurt and are questionable for Monday night. Add in Dre Greenlaw, who didn’t suit up for the Browns game.

Without those weapons, we saw a Brock Purdy that looked a lot more like the last pick of the draft: less than 50% of his passes completed, only one touchdown and one interception.

None of those guys practiced on Thursday, although some reports seem to think that there’s a chance for all of them to suit up on Monday, with the extra day of rest.

Regardless of all that, I’m gonna ride the Niners because I firmly believe that, with the help of Kyle Shanahan’s scheming, Purdy will be much more ready to play if he doesn’t have McCaffrey or Deebo.

I faded the Vikings last week and lost, but Minnesota still couldn’t pull away against a team quarterbacked by Tyson Bagent, who still might not even be a real person. I don’t know if I believe it.

I don’t think the Vikes are good, and the Niners defense is still unbelievable even without Dre Greenlaw. They’ll do their job, and I think Purdy will do his job much better this week.