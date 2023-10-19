🔊 Listen to this

Ella Stambaugh scored four goals to help Wyoming Seminary celebrate a successful Senior Night with a 6-2 win over Tunkhannock in Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer competition.

Three of Stambaugh’s four goals came in the second half, helping the Blue Knights break the game wide open. Lia Limongelli scored once and assisted once for the Blue Knights, who also benefited from a Tunkhannock own goal.

Paige Adams and Noelle Alguire each scored for Tunkhannock in the loss.

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke 0

Hannah Fairchild did all the scoring for Wyoming Area in a shutout victory.

Fairchild scored once in each half to lead the Warriors.

Nanticoke goalie Olivia Cromer made 14 saves.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover Area 2, Tunkhannock 0

Goals in the first and final quarters were enough for Hanover Area to get past Tunkhannock.

Krysta Shreve scored the first goal for the Hawkeyes, and assisted on the last one. Paige Engleman scored the final goal for Hanover Area.

Tunkhannock goalie Norah Rickaby made seven saves in the loss.

Abington Heights 7, Nanticoke Area 1

Six different Comets scored in a rout of Nanticoke Area.

Madison Zalewski had two second-quarter goals to lead the way for Abington Heights. Emily Bartell, Carly Miller, Kaylyn Elliott, Amelia Gonzalez and Olivia Kasperkowicz each scored once for the Comets.

Emma Brown had the lone goal for Nanticoke. Trojans goalie Kelsey Clark made 23 saves.

Wallenpaupack 4, Berwick 0

Wallenpaupack stonewalled the Berwick offense, holding them scoreless in a 4-0 victory.

Four different players scored for the Buckhorns: Jillian Tait, Olivia Karp, Jaime Stella and Allison Sterner. Sterner and Tait each had an assist, as well.

H.S. BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 4, Gregory the Great 0

Colin Godon scored twice in the first half to help the Comets knock off Gregory the Great.

Roman DeLallo and Nick Webb each added a goal for Crestwood.

MMI Prep 7, Weatherly 1

The Preppers controlled the contest from start to finish in a win over Weatherly.

Reed Floryshak, Evan Pedti and Teagan Bonham each scored twice for MMI, and Adam Frask added an additional score.

Weatherly’s lone goal was scored by Tanner Hinkle.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Wyoming Seminary 6, Tunkhannock 2

Tunkhannock`1`1 — 2

Wyo. Seminary`2`4 — 6

First half: 1. TUN Paige Adams (Marissa Heim) 30:14; 2. SEM Ella Stambaugh (Lia Limongelli) 22:58; 3. SEM Limongelli (Ellie Kersey) 4:00. Second half: 1. SEM Stambaugh 35:59; 2. SEM Stambaugh 26:31; 3. SEM Tunkhannock own goal; 4. SEM Stambaugh (Kersey) 11:08; 5. TUN Noelle Alguire (Adams) 8:50.

Shots: TUN 9, SEM 23. Saves: TUN 11, SEM 6. Corners: TUN 3, SEM 5.

Wyoming Area 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Wyoming Area`1`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

First half: 1. WA Hannah Fairchild, 12th minute. Second half: 1. WA Fairchild, 66th.

Shots: WA 33, NAN 4. Saves: WA 3 (Abigail Francis), NAN 14 (Olivia Cromer). Corners: WA 4, NAN 2.

H.S. Field Hockey

Hanover Area 2, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`1`0`0`1 — 2

First quarter: 1. HA Krysta Shreve (Kasey McGlynn) 13:24. Fourth quarter: 1. HA Paige Engleman (Shreve) 1:13.

Shots: TUN 4, HA 9. Saves: TUN 7 (Norah Rickaby), HA 4 (Ava Malcarne). Corners: TUN 3, HA 6.

Abington Heights 7, Nanticoke 1

Abington Heights`2`3`2`0 — 7

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

First quarter: 1. AH Emily Bartell (Marygrace Sabatini) 7:32; 2. AH Carly Miller (Peyton Pallman) 1:58. Second quarter: 1. AH Madison Zalewski (Kaylyn Elliott) 9:19; 2. AH Elliott (Zalewski) 2:46; 3. AH Zalewski (Miller) 0:44. Third quarter: 1. AH Amelia Gonzalez 10:44; 2. AH Olivia Kasperkowicz 8:30. Fourth quarter: 1. NAN Emma Brown (Lilli Nice) 1:48

Shots: AH 34, NAN 7. Saves: AH 6, NAN 23. Corners: AH 15, NAN 2.

Wallenpaupack 4, Berwick 0

Wallenpaupack`2`1`0`1 — 4

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter: 1. WAL Jillian Tait (Allison Sterner) 11:55; 2. WAL Olivia Karp 1:31. Second quarter: 1. WAL Jaime Stella (Tait) 11:58. Fourth quarter: 1. WAL Sterner 5:07.

Shots: WAL 28, BER 1. Saves: WAL 1, BER 25. Corners: WAL 10, BER 0.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Crestwood 4, Gregory the Great 0

G. the Great`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`3`1 — 4

First half: 1. CRE Roman DeLallo 26:52; 2. CRE Colin Godon 18:55; 3. CRE Godon 14:45. Second half: 1. CRE Nick Webb 15:38.

Shots: GG not reported, CRE 10. Saves: GG not reported, CRE 6. Corners: GG not reported, CRE 2.

MMI Prep 7, Weatherly 1

Weatherly`0`1— 1

MMI Prep`3`4 — 7

First half: 1. MMI Adam Frask (Connor Strecker) 33:51; 2. MMI Reed Floryshak 19:32; 3. MMI Evan Pedri 13:54. Second half: 1. MMI Pedri 34:25; 2. MMI Floryshak (Teagan Bonham) 26:35; 3. WEA Tanner Hinkle (Sebastian Williams) 20:31; 4. MMI Bonham (Floryshak) 5:09; 5. MMI Bonham (Strecker) 0:23.

Shots: WEA 7, MMI 27. Saves: WEA 20 (Michael Davies), MMI 6 (Nick Pantages). Corners: WEA 2, MMI 3.