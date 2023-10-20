🔊 Listen to this

Turnovers, mistakes and penalties threw Tunkhannock in a hole in the first half Thursday night. The hole became deeper in the second half for the Tigers.

Towanda intercepted four passes in the first half to build a big lead as the Black Knights defeated visiting Tunkhannock 55-7 in a non-conference football game.

Towanda improved to 6-3 while Tunkhannock fell to 4-5, putting a District 2 Class 4A playoff berth in jeopardy. Quarterback Joey Ross scored the Tigers’ only touchdown on a 75-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Besides the four interceptions, Tunkhannock was also penalized seven times. The Tigers entered Towanda territory just once in the first half.

Towanda scored on its first possession after a short Tunkhannock punt. Quarterback Rylie Vanderpool ran in from 38 yards to complete the four-play, 44-yard drive.

An interception by Will Shrawder, the second of three he had in the first half, gave Towanda possession at its 23-yard line. The Black Knights mixed the pass and run before Vanderpool threw a 35-yard TD pass to Tahshon Garner as the lead increased to 12-0 at 6:48 of the second quarter.

Towanda scored again after a short Tunkhannock punt as Garner scored a play later on a 37-yard run. Vanderpool scored with a minute left until halftime, running for a 17-yard TD on a fourth-and-2 play.

Vanderpool threw for 102 yards and ran for another 78 in the first half. Tunkhannock had 57 yards of offense at the break.

Towanda then quickly reached the 35-point mercy rule in the third quarter. The Black Knights scored on their first drive, recorded a safety and returned the ensuing free kick for a touchdown.

Towanda 55, Tunkhannock 7

Tunkhannock`0`0`7`0 — 7

Towanda`6`20`22`7 — 55

First quarter

TOW — Rylie Vanderpool 38 run (kick failed), 7:12

Second quarter

TOW — Tahshon Garner 35 pass from R.Vanderpool (run failed), 6:48

TOW — Garner 37 run (Jack Wheaton kick), 5:06

TOW — R.Vanderpool 17 run (Wheaton kick), 1:00

Third quarter

TOW — Jace Gunther 1 run (Wheaton kick), 8:15

TOW — Safety, Joey Ross tackled in end zone, 7:50

TOW — Rylee Sluyter 57 free kick return (pass failed), 7:40

TUN — J.Ross 75 run (Jerome Callum kick), 6:28

TOW — Jazick Brown 32 run (Wheaton kick), 1:01

Fourth quarter

TOW — Brown 11 pass from Curtis Maynard (Wheaton kick), 2:37

Seminary cancels game

Wyoming Seminary’s home football game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled, according to the school.

An email sent out Thursday indicates that the game, which would have seen Sem welcome Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.), was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

The Blue Knights will next be in action on Friday, Oct. 27, in their final home game of the year against rival Blair Academy. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Nesbitt Memorial Stadium on the Seminary campus.