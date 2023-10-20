🔊 Listen to this

Berwick (2-6) at Crestwood (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Mike Bennett, 2nd year (interim coach Bo Orlando); Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 56-14 2022

First Meeting: Berwick 43-7 in 1989

All-Time Series: Berwick 15-6

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs enter off a 49-6 loss to Danville, yet they cling to seventh in the D2-4A standings because the three teams behind them all lost last Friday. Berwick can’t continue to count on things breaking its way and needs a win here or next week vs. Hazleton Area. Danville had five TD passes. Crestwood doesn’t throw much, but has been effective when it does.

Scouting Crestwood: Since starting the season with three consecutive seven-point losses, Crestwood has won four of its last five. The Comets will be going the rest of the way without starting QB Jaden Shedlock, who suffered a season-ending injury Week 7. His absence takes away the team’s best runner, but there is a good stable of backs to lean on. They probably end up with the fourth spot in the D2-4A playoffs.

Bottom Line: Berwick really needs a win here.

Hazleton Area (2-6) at Williamsport (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman, 4th year; Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 28-14 in 2022

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-14 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 18-16

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area snapped a six-game losing streak with a 50-14 thrashing of Wyoming Valley West. RB Ashton Karlick got the start because of an injury and rushed nine times for 176 yards and three TDs. He had two carries in the previous seven games. The Cougars, though, are in danger of missing the D2/4/11 Class 6A playoffs as they need to pass four teams in two weeks.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires saw their two-game winning streak come crashing down with a 55-14 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. Their normally strong passing game had its worst performance of the season. The defense couldn’t get WBA’s offense off the field. Williamsport is only one spot out of the D2/4/11 Class 6A playoffs and a win here could eventually get the Millionaires the eighth and final berth.

Bottom Line: This is basically a playoff elimination game for Hazleton Area.

Holy Redeemer (0-8) at Pittston Area (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley, 5th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 55-14 in 2022

First Meeting: Pittston Area 55-14 in 2022

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 1-0

Scouting Redeemer: In the last three games Redeemer has surrendered 56, 55 and 54 points. The 54-0 loss to Nanticoke Area marked the third time the Royals were shut out. It also mark another time where the second half was reduced to eight-minute quarters. The offense finished with minus-44 yards, which isn’t even the worst performance of the season.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots were in a tussle with Tunkhannock before scoring 28 fourth-quarter points for a 49-14 victory. Pittston Area’s passing game is the offense’s strong point, but the running game finally got moving. RB Chris Pietrzak rushed for 100 yards, the first Patriot to crack 100 since last year. This game is a good opportunity to work on the running game.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area solidifies its grip on a D2-5A playoff spot.

Lake-Lehman (1-7) at Hanover Area (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Lehman 40-13 in 2022

First Meeting: Lehman 19-12 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 32-23

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights fell 49-14 to unbeaten Wyoming Area. The 14 points were the second most they’ve scored this season, but one TD came in the final seconds. Lehman has qualified for the district playoffs 11 consecutive years, but the bottom line is Friday is a must-win situation. Up next is undefeated Dallas, so one win isn’t probably going to be enough to get the final spot in 3A.

Scouting Hanover Area: Can’t fault the effort in a 50-7 loss to Crestwood. The Hawkeyes played hard in the first half, but were simply outnumbered as they fell behind 42-7. Hanover Area has a pretty solid grasp on a D2-3A playoff berth, which would be its first postseason game since 2019, but a win here would lock it up. Injuries have the team down to its third-string quarterback.

Bottom Line: Not a marquee matchup, but an important one nonetheless.

Scranton Prep (7-1) at Wyoming Valley West (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Prep’s Terry Gallagher, 8th year; Valley West’s Bob Stelma, 1st year

Last Meeting: Prep 41-19 in 2022

First Meeting: Valley West 37-6 in 1972

All-Time Series: Valley West 3-1

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers seized control in the second quarter on the way to a 49-6 win over North Pocono, a team Valley West defeated in its opener 21-13. QB Louis Paris and RB Quniten Palmero lead an offense which had scored the most points in District 2 with 358. If that’s not enough, Prep has also allowed the few points in the district at 86. The only loss was 31-27 to Delaware Valley.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans lost 50-14 to Hazleton Area, a setback that all but shut the door on a D2-5A playoff berth. The 50 points were the most surrendered in their last 18 games. Valley West would have to pull off two humongous upsets – vs. Prep and Wilkes-Barre Area – to have shot at playing Week 11. Considering the issues on both side of the ball, that has a minuscule chance of happening.

Bottom Line: The Prep train keeps on rolling.

Shamokin (4-4) at Nanticoke Area (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Shamokin’s Marc Persing 1st year at Shamokin, 5th overall; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year;

Last Meeting: Shamokin 46-14 in 2022

First Meeting: Shamokin 49-13 in 2021

All-Time Series: Shamokin 2-0

Scouting Shamokin: The Indians’ season has gone pretty much as expected. They lost to some excellent teams – Southern Columbia, Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore – while basically handling the opponents they should have. QB Brad Latsha can run and throw. He led a three-TD outburst in a 33-21 win over Central Columbia last Friday, including a school-record 99-yard touchdown pass.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans’ game with winless Holy Redeemer went as predicted. RB Zack Fox ran 10 times for 235 yards and four TDs as they didn’t waste time getting the game over. Treston Allen added three touchdowns. Nanticoke Area hasn’t had to worry about the second half the past two weeks, but will Friday night. The D2-4A fifth seed and a trip to Crestwood on Week 11 looks more and more likely.

Bottom Line: A very intriguing matchup.

Southern Columbia (7-1) at Wyoming Area (8-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Southern’s Jim Roth, 40th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year

Last Meeting: Southern 55-28 in 2022

First Meeting: Southern 42-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: Southern 3-0

Scouting Southern: The Tigers had their 15-game winning streak snapped with a 42-30 loss to Mount Carmel. They fell behind 28-8 after one quarter, gave up over 500 yards and had five turnovers. Not what’s expected from the sixth-time Class 2A defending state champion. The offense has a three-headed monster in the backfield in Garrett Garcia, Carter Madden and Loudon Murphy. The Tigers haven’t lost two games in a row since 2009.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors trampled Lake-Lehman 49-14 as RBs Aaron Crossley and Lidge Kellum both topped 100 yards on the ground. The offense also has a knack of hitting big plays through the air. The offense is also averaging 347.5 yards per game, including some impressive numbers against better competition. A concern is having to play four quarters for the first time in three weeks.

Bottom Line: Like to see more matchups like this on future schedules.

Wilkes-Barre Area (5-3) at Dallas (8-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti, 5th year at WBA, 18th year overall; Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year

Last Meeting: WBA 35-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Dallas 35-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Dallas 3-1

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack knows how to rally from a loss. They dominated Williamsport 55-14. RB Howie Shiner and QB Jake Howe had big games as the offense steered the action, but the biggest thing was the defense completely shutting down Williamsport’s strong passing attack. An effort like last year against Dallas will be necessary. A win probably means a spot in the D2/4/11 Class 6A playoffs.

Scouting Dallas: A big second half lifted Dallas past Wallenpaupack 31-3. The Mountaineers led only 10-0 at halftime, but Paupack also hung with WBA for a half as well. The defense held its sixth consecutive opponent to under 100 yards rushing. The last four opponents haven’t topped 100 yards on the ground. WBA had over 400 yards rushing in last year’s game.

Bottom Line: Could be the best game of the night.