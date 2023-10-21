🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — On a rain soaked Friday night under the lights at Spartan Stadium, the visiting Scranton Prep Cavaliers put a damper on Wyoming Valley West’s homecoming game festivities with a dominant 41-21 triumph.

The Cavaliers (8-1) got their scoring party started just three and a half minutes into the contest, when junior Reese Tanner barreled his way into the end zone from the 1-yard line to complete a successful first offensive possession and give his club a 6-0 advantage with 8:31 left in the first quarter.

For the Cavaliers second score, junior signal caller Louis Paris connected through the air with fellow junior James Pappas for a 29-yard touchdown pass with 5:08 remaining in the opening period to increase the lead to 13-0.

Prep would strike again just a few minutes later, this time from its special teams unit when senior Liam Barrett returned a punt for a 46-yard touchdown to stretch the Cavs advantage to 21-0 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter.

For Prep’s fourth and final touchdown of the first period, sophomore lineman Kaleb Pagnotti recovered a botched fumbled snap on a would-be punt from Valley West and returned it for a 15-yard touchdown.

To open up Prep’s second quarter scoring barrage, Paris would strike through the air once again just 24 seconds into the period, this time on a 25-yard wide open bomb in the end zone to Barrett to give his club a 34-0 advantage with 11:36 left before the half.

For Prep’s final score of the ball game, tailback Quinten Palermo scored on the ground from 8 yards out to increase his team’s lead to 41-0 with just 6:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Valley West’s starting quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz was successful on the 1-yard sneak to cut the deficit to 41-7 right before the first half.

In the second half of play, the wet conditions continued to increase and made the field conditions extra sloppy, as Prep’s offense was shutout the rest of the way from the Spartans defense.

Valley West would continue to show some admirable grit and no-quit determination, as the Spartans scored rushing touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters, both coming from their junior tailback Tyler Mattis.

Valley West (1-8) wraps up its regular season with its rivalry game at Wilkes-Barre Area next Friday. Prep finishes off the regular season with visiting Valley View (8-1) next Saturday.

Scranton Prep 41, Wyoming Valley West 21

Scranton Prep`28`13`0`0 — 41

Wyoming Valley West `0`7`7`7 — 21

First Quarter

SP – Reese Tanner 1 run (kicked failed), 8:31

SP – James Pappas 29 pass from Louis Paris (Jimmy Snyder kick), 5:08

SP – Liam Barrett 46 punt return (Quinten Palermo run ), 2:23

SP – Kaleb Pagnotti 15 fumble return (Snyder kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

SP – Liam Barrett 25 pass from Louis Paris (kick failed), 11:36

SP – Quinten Palermo 8 run (Snyder kick), 6:48

WVW – Lucas Zdancewicz 1 run (Roger Staron kick), 3:38

Third Quarter

WVW – Tyler Mattis 1 run (Staron kick), 2:23

Fourth Quarter

WVW – Tyler Mattis 3 run (Staron kick), 6:48

Team statistics `SP `WVW

First downs`18`11

Rushes-yards`33-310`22-116

Passing yards`57`35

Total yards`367`151

Passing`3-4-0`1-10-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`3-23

Punts-avg.`2-36`5-42

Fumbles-lost`4-2`6-2

Penalties-yards`2-20`6-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – SP, Quinten Palermo 9-74, Louis Paris 2-8, Liam Barrett 2-20, Reese Tanner 3-24, Jalonte Weeks 2-45, Treyvon Dickey 3-40, Sam DeNaples 4-34, A.J. Croom 3-22, Sal Talarico 2-13, Mackey Lynett 3-30. WVW, Lucas Zdancewicz 5-33, Tyler Mattis 13-55, Jake Dubaskas 2-12, Carson Brown 2-16.

PASSING – SP, Louis Paris 3-4-57-2-0. WV, Lucas Zdancewicz 1-10-35-0-1.

RECEIVING – SP, James Pappas 1-29, Liam Barrett 1-25, Andrew Summa 1-3. WVW, Az-Zubair Sharif 1-35.

INTERCEPTIONS – SP, Liam Barrett 1-5..