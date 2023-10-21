🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Turnovers are practically a given when playing in torrential downpour. But when those turnovers continually bit Nanticoke Area at the worst times, it was easy for the Trojans to throw their hands up in the air to the football gods.

Giveaways plagued the Trojans in a 28-14 loss to Shamokin on Friday. Dogged in a fight for a coveted spot in the District 2 Class 4A playoff picture, Nanticoke’s setback was frustrating for anyone judging the game on time of possession or total yards.

“It’s just disappointing we didn’t take care of the football,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “We didn’t play Trojan football, and it cost us the game. There’s not much more that you can say than that.”

After suffocating the Shamokin offense over three possessions, Nanticoke Area gifted the Indians their first chance at the end zone. A fumble at the 10-yard line allowed Shamokin to move within one point. Chase Pensyl caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brad Latshaw to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Nanticoke Area seemed unfazed by the early hiccup, marching down the field with ease against a puzzled Shamokin defense. Ryan Wiaterowski bowled over Purple and White defenders for a 6-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead at the 6:11 mark of the second quarter.

Their lead would last a grand total of 14 seconds. The Shamokin offense line created a spacious hole for Jayce Ginck to run 72 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

Shamokin carried that momentum by outscoring the Trojans 14-0 in the second half. The Indians forced a pair of turnovers in the midfield.

“You can’t give the ball up three times per game,” Bruza said. “You can’t give the ball up at the 10-yard line. You can’t let them score from 80 yards out.”

Zack Fox closed in on the Nanticoke Area school rushing record, carrying 34 times for 190 yards. With one regular season game remaining against rival Hanover Area, he stands 150 yards shy of the mark.

Fox put Nanticoke Area ahead in the first quarter. He took a sweep to the left side for a 13-yard score.

“You have to give Zack Fox credit — he’s 146 pounds,” Bruza said. “He carries the load for us. He finishes runs. He’s very mellow and rallies around his teammates. Anything good that can happen to Zack is well-deserved.”

Nanticoke Area came up short despite garnering 50 yards and five first downs more than the Indians.

Shamokin 28, Nanticoke Area 14

Shamokin`0`14`7`7 — 28

Nanticoke Area`8`6`0`0 — 14

First quarter

NAN — Zack Fox 13 run (Ryan Wiaterowski run), 6:14

Second quarter

SHA — Chase Pensyl 6 pass from Brad Latshaw (Pensyl kick), 11:09

NAN — Wiaterowski 4 run (run failed), 6:11

SHA — Jayce Ginck 72 run (Pensyl kick), 5:57

Third quarter

SHA — Logan Steele 3 run (Pensyl kick), 1:39

Fourth quarter

STA — Ginck 6 run (Pensyl kick), 8:46

Team statistics`SHA`NAN

First downs`10`15

Rushes-yards`37-247`50-326

Passing yards`39`0

Total yards`286`326

Passing`2-5-1`0-3-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-22.67`2-36

Fumbles-lost`0-0`4-2

Penalties-yards`8-65`3-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SHA, Ginck 13-173, Pensyl 2-8, Za’Keen Clinton 10-69, Bridgeton Delvalle 2-(minus-2), Latshaw 2-5, Steele 7-2, TEAM (1-minus-8). NAN, Fox 34-190, Eugene Gil 1-4, Wiaterowski 9-30, Stephen Armstrong 2-7, Treston Allen 2-(minus-2), TEAM 2-(minus-3).

PASSING — SHA, Latshaw 1-3-0-6, Steele 1-2-1-33. NAN, Mike Stachowiak 0-3-1-0

RECEIVING — SHA, Pensyl 2-39

INTERCEPTIONS — SHA, Junior Colon 1-4. NAN, Sam Petrini 1-0