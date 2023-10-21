🔊 Listen to this

Connor Poole showed again why he is one of the state’s best kickers.

The Williamsport senior booted a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal to complete a major second-half rally and give the host Millionaires a 24-21 win over Hazleton Area on Friday night.

Poole’s kick capped off a comeback that saw Williamsport trail the Cougars 21-7 in the third quarter. But Devon Harris sparked the Millionaires (4-5) with a 23-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit in half.

Semaj Hale tied it up in the fourth on a 10-yard scoring run, and the defense kept the Cougars (2-7) off the board the rest of the way to give Poole a shot to win it.

The Millionaires had opened the scoring in the first quarter when Caleb Williamson connected with Kareem Bradshaw for a touchdown.

Hazleton Area, though, responded with the next three scores. Zander Coleman punched it in from the 1-yard line before Riley VanGilst hauled in a 37-yard touchdown to put the Cougars up 14-7 before halftime.

VanGilst struck again in the third quarter, taking a pass 70 yards to paydirt.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Ellie Parra set up the first two goals of the game and then scored the last one herself for the Blue Knights.

Sophia Medico had a goal and an assist while Emmy Swartz, Anna Rollands and Ella Plummer all added a goal apiece.

Lanie Cabell made five saves for the shutout.

Nanticoke Area 10, Berwick 0

Emma Brown and Kate Reed each finished with three goals and an assist to power the Trojans.

Kelsey Clark added two goals and an assist while Julie Park and Allie Brown had a goal apiece.

Honesdale 1, Abington Heights 0

Lily Murray scored off of a penalty corner in the second quarter and the Hornets made it stand up for the win.

Jordan Patzuk made four saves for the shutout. Comets counterpart Emma Newman stopped five shots.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Royals posted a 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 sweep. Leading the effort were Olivia Bilbow (6 kills, 17 assists, 18 service points, 4 digs), Kaylee Gryboski (11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 5 digs, 5 service points), Lauren Lokuta (8 service points, 3 aces, 1 assist, 8 digs) and Abby Williams (4 kills, 12 service points).

Claire Aufiero had seven kills, one ace and one dig for Nanticoke Area. Haley Verazin added a kill, six assists and two blocks.

Tunkhannock 3, Hanover Area 0

Tunkhannock swept the Hawkeyes 25-10, 25-11, 25-7.

The Tigers got four kills apiece from Olivia Yuhas (16 assists, 3 digs), Elaina Kulsicavage (1 dig) and Lourianna Alston (4 kills).

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Evan Kaiser and Ben Wnuk each had a goal and an assist with Wnuk’s score in the 48th minute standing up as the game-winner for the Black Knights.

JC Banegas had a goal for the Wolfpack.

Hazleton Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

Jonas Aponick had a goal in each half to lead the Cougars to the win. Ethan Moeslein added a goal and an assist while Darian Haraschak scored a goal.

Caden Newswanger picked up the goal for the Tigers.