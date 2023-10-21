🔊 Listen to this

Defending champions Wyoming Area, Crestwood and Honesdale all secured top seeds for the field hockey playoffs in District 2 and related subregionals.

Official pairings were released by District 2 through its website Saturday morning. The playoffs begin Monday and continue through Nov. 2.

Wyoming Area is the top seed in Class A after following up its first district title last season with a trip all the way to the PIAA state final where it lost to Boiling Springs, 1-0.

Crestwood and Honesdale each won a state tournament game before being eliminated in the quarterfinals. Crestwood, the No. 1 seed in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional, was knocked out in overtime during the state quarterfinals. For Honesdale, the district’s top seed in Class 3A, the state tournament win was a first in program history.

The district top seeds were also the top three teams in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Wyoming Area went unbeaten in the division while winning the title for the first time.

Crestwood finished second.

Honesdale tied for third with Lackawanna Trail.

Wyoming Area’s only loss came early in the season in a non-league game against WVC Division 2 champion Abington Heights. The Comets, the second seed in the Class 2A subregional, were unbeaten until Friday when they fell to Honesdale.

Class A gets the postseason started with quarterfinals Monday. Class 2A and 3A join in Tuesday.

Wyoming Area, which has won 14 straight to get to 15-1, has the only bye in Class A. Honesdale and Wyoming Valley West have byes in Class 3A, which has six teams.

Monday’s first round is highlighted by Wyoming Seminary, which set a record by winning four straight state title titles from 2018 through 2021, playing on the road as a fifth seed against fourth-seeded Nanticoke.

Pittston Area is home Tuesday against Wallenpaupack in the Class 2A fourth-vs.-fifth game despite finishing behind the Buckhorns in the Division 2 standings and going 0-1-1 against them during the season.

The Patriots picked up an edge with their non-league performance. Both teams are 11-6-1 overall, but Pittston Area has a rating of .5566 to Wallenpaupack’s .5547, in the district’s playoff ratings formula, the smallest difference between any two teams.

The Wyoming Seminary-Nanticoke winner will go to Wyoming Area for Wednesday’s semifinals.

Pittston Area and Wallenpaupack are playing for a shot at Crestwood Thursday.

The tournaments conclude with a Class A final Nov. 1 at Wilkes-Barre Area, then a doubleheader at Lake-Lehman Nov. 2.

Full pairings and schedules with seeds and records for each team:

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5, Wilkes-Barre Area (4-9) at 4, Delaware Valley (4-13), 6 p.m.

6, Tunkhannock (14-4) at 3, Hazleton Area (5-13), 6 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

Wilkes-Barre Area/Delaware Valley winner at 1, Honesdale (14-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

Tunkhannock-Hazleton Area winner at 2, Wyoming Valley West (10-7), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 final

Semifinal winners at Lake-Lehman, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

8, Berwick (2-15) at 1, Crestwood (15-2-1), 6 p.m.

5, Wallenpaupack (11-6-1) at 4, Pittston Area (11-6-1), 4 p.m.

6, Dallas (8-7-1) at 3, Selinsgrove (12-6), 6 p.m.

7, Shikellamy (5-13) at 2, Abington Heights (16-1-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

Berwick-Crestwood winner vs. Wallenpaupack-Pittston Area winner at higher seed, TBA

Dallas-Selinsgrove winner vs. Shikellamy-Abington Heights winner at higher seed, TBA

Nov. 2 final

Semifinal winners at Lake-Lehman, 5:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A

Monday’s quarterfinals

5, Wyoming Seminary (4-12-1) at 4, Nanticoke (9-9), 6 p.m.

6, Hanover Area (4-12) at 3, Lake-Lehman (10-5), 6 p.m.

7, Holy Redeemer (2-16) at 2, Lackawanna Trail (12-4-2), 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s semifinals

Wyoming Seminary-Nanticoke winner at 1, Wyoming Area (15-1), 4:15 p.m.

Hanover Area/Lake-Lehman winner vs. Holy Redeemer-Lackawanna Trail winner at higher seed, TBA

Nov. 1 final

Semifinal winners at Wilkes-Barre Area, 6 p.m.