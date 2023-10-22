🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Conference champion Holy Redeemer is the top seed in Class 2A for the District 2 girls volleyball tournament.

District 2 used its website Saturday morning to announce official pairings and schedules for two district tournaments and the two subregionals involving district teams. The tournaments begin as early as Monday and continue through championship doubleheaders scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2.

The WVC’s second- and third-place teams, Berwick and Delaware Valley, also earned top seeds as the sport’s established powerhouses will lead the field into the tournaments. Blue Ridge, which went unbeaten in the Lackawanna League and suffered its only loss in a non-league match with Holy Redeemer, is the other top seed.

The Class 4A subregional and Class A district tournaments open Monday, followed by the district Class 2A tournament Tuesday and the Class 3A subregional Wednesday.

Holy Redeemer won district titles in its first 15 years – and could claim a 16th straight as Bishop Hoban before merging with Bishop O’Reilly and Pittston Seton Catholic – before losing in last year’s final. Lake-Lehman, which ended the streak in last year’s final, is a potential semifinal opponent after finishing fourth in the WVC and landing as the fourth seed in Class 2A.

Delaware Valley, a Lackawanna League member in all sports except field hockey and volleyball, has won 13 straight district titles in Class 4A.

Blue Ridge has won nine straight in Class A.

Berwick won the last three titles in Class 3A where 14 team had a ratings battle to get into the eight-team field.

Class 2A is the only other where teams would have needed to qualify, but Forest City and Lakeland elected not to compete, opening the door for Mid Valley and Hanover Area to fill the field.

Full pairings and schedules with seeds and records for each team:

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 4A SUBREGIONAL

Monday’s quarterfinals

5, Scranton (7-11) at 4, Wilkes-Barre Area (6-9), 6 p.m.

6, Wyoming Valley West (4-14) at 3, Hazleton Area (9-11), 6 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Area winner at 1, Delaware Valley (13-2), 6 p.m.

Wyoming Valley West-Hazleton Area winner at 2, Williamsport (14-3), 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 final

Semifinal winners at Scranton, 5 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 3A SUBREGIONAL

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

8, Nanticoke (7-11) at 1, Berwick (15-2), 6 p.m.

5, Dallas (14-8) at 4, Abington Heights (13-6), 6 p.m.

6, Tunkhannock (10-9) at 3, Crestwood (10-4), 6 p.m.

7, Shamokin (9-7) at 2, North Pocono (17-2), 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 semifinals

Nanticoke-Berwick winner vs. Dallas-Abington Heights winner, TBA

Tunkhannock-Crestwood winner vs. Shamokin-North Pocono winner, TBA

Nov. 2 final

Semifinal winners at Wilkes University, 30 minutes after Class 2A final concludes

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 2A SUBREGIONAL

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

8, Hanover Area (1-19) at 1, Holy Redeemer (18-2), 6 p.m.

5, Elk Lake (10-10) at 4, Lake-Lehman (13-5), 6 p.m.

6, Montrose (5-9) at 3, Dunmore (13-3), 6 p.m.

7, Mid Valley (1-13) at 2, Western Wayne (16-4), 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 semifinals

Hanover Area-Holy Redeemer winner vs. Elk Lake/Lake-Lehman winner, TBA

Montrose-Dunmore winner vs. Mid Valley-Western Wayne winner, TBA

Nov. 2 final

Semifinal winners at Wilkes University, 5 p.m.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS A

Monday’s quarterfinal

5, MMI Prep (0-20) a 4, Susquehanna (7-11), 6 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinals

MMI Prep-Susquehanna winner at 1, Blue Ridge (17-1), 30 minutes after conclusion of other semifinal

3, Mountain View (9-11) vs. 2, Lackawanna Trail (11-5) at Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.

Nov. 1 final

Semifinal winners at Scranton, 30 minutes after Class 4A final concludes