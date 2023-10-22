Rem Pitlick keys offense in victory over Thunderbirds

Penguin Vinnie Hinostroza (13) skates between Springfield’s Will Bitten (41) and Wyatt Kalynuk (48) to advance the puck.

The WBS Penguins’ Vinnie Hinostroza (13) scores the first home goal of the 2023-24 season against the Springfield Thunderbirds during second-period play Saturday as the puck slides under the Thunderbirds goalie Vadim Zherenko’s left leg.

The Pens’ Jonathan Gruden (44) battles the Thunderbirds’ Zach Dean (14) for the puck Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins offense is slowly coming to life.

Rem Pitlick made sure of that Saturday night when the Penguins opened their home schedule before a paid crowd of 6,002 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Pitlick had the assist when the Penguins scored in the first two periods for the first time this season, then added the team’s initial power-play goal for the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds in the American Hockey League game.

Joel Blomqvist made 30 saves as the Penguins bounced back from Friday’s 5-0 loss in Hartford. They improved to 2-2 on the season while getting a positive start to a stretch of three straight home games.

“That score was not really indicative of the game,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said of Friday’s loss. “They had a couple empty-netters, their goalie played really well and they had an absolute fluke goal.

“You look at the score and it looks like you got the crap kicked out of you, but that wasn’t really the case. But, any time, you want to bounce back after a loss.”

Pitlick knocked in his own rebound from close range near the right post as the Penguins broke through after coming up empty on their first 16 power-play opportunities of the season.

“The power play’s been a weird one,” Pitlick said. “I think it was nice to finally get one. That was a big thing for our team.”

Marc Johnstone received a pass from Sam Houde on the left side and sent a pass through the slot, leading to Pitlick’s two chances.

“We’ve go some different pieces,” Forrest said, “some good options. We’re just trying to find the recipe that works.”

The Penguins, beginning the home schedule of their 25th season, started the night as the lowest-scoring of the Atlantic Division’s eight teams. They peppered Vadim Zherenko with 36 shots, but still wound up with just two goals to show for the effort until an empty-netter in the final minute.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Jansen Harkins, who had the empty-net goal, also scored. Houde had two assists.

Eventually, the Penguins and their opponents will put a goal on the scoreboard in the first period.

For the fourth straight game, however, Saturday was not that night despite the Penguins putting 14 shots on goal and getting three power-play chances in the first period.

The Penguins had four shots and earned that first power play just 2:09 into the game.

Hinostroza did give the Penguins their earliest goal of the season.

Pitlick sent Hinostroza in on a breakaway after coming up with a loose puck in the neutral zone.

“Vinnie’s so fast and he communicated; I heard him,” Pitlick said. “But, I think when you get those pucks, I’ve always been told to look up right away.

“I’m always thinking about who could be going on a break and Vinnie’s so fast, it was just an easy play to bump it up to him and he made a great move.”

Hinostroza, who had three shots on goal in the last 13 minutes of the first period, race down the middle, made a move to get Zherenko down and slipped a backhand through the five hole for a goal just 1:35 into the second period.

There had not been a goal by either in the first 27:28 of any of the first three Penguins games.

It did not take long, however, for the Thunderbirds to tie the game.

The Penguins attempted to send a pass around the boards behind the net, only to have it take an awkward bounce.

As Blomqvist slid across the crease from his right to left, the puck popped out in front of him. Springfield got two whacks at the puck sitting on the doorstep. Nathan Walker could not knock it in, but Adam Gaudette did for the tie at 3:18.

Springfield had a two-man advantage when it pulled the goalie with a power play for too many men on the ice against the Penguins with 3:01 left.

The Penguins made it through the 6-on-4 situation, then Houde set up the empty-net goal for the clincher.

NOTES: Pitlick was named first star, Hinostroza second and Blomqvist third. … Pitlick and Hinostroza share the team scoring lead with a goal and two assists each. … Right wing Corey Andonovski was a scratch for the first time this season. Other scratches: goalie Garret Sparks, forwards Alexander Nylander and Sam Poulin and defenseman Libor Hajek. … The Penguins are home Wednesday against the Hershey Bears and Oct. 28 against Hartford.