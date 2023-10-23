🔊 Listen to this

Minjee Lee of Australia celebrates with the winner’s trophy after winning the BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Hills Country Club in Paju, South Korea, on Sunday.

INZAI CITY, Japan — American Collin Morikawa called winning the Zozo Championship in Japan “incredible,” a special way to close the season for a player whose great-grandparents emigrated from the country.

But more important was a victory — anywhere, any victory — after a 27-month winless streak on the PGA Tour that started prompting questions about his game.

He broke through Sunday with a 7-under par 63 for a six-shot victory at the Narashino Country Club just outside Tokyo.

“It feels so good, I can’t even explain it,” Morikawa said of his sixth PGA Tour win. “I knew I was going to get here at some point. It’s like getting your first win, your first major.”

He said he realized that people were asking questions about why he had not won for so long. He said the victory was extra special since his wife Katherine Zhu was in the gallery and gave him a kiss when he came off No. 18.

“She hasn’t been to a win since — it’s been a long time since she’s actually been at the tournament since we won. So it’s nice to have her here,” he said.

Morikawa added that he hadn’t done much to change his game, but acknowledged “the thoughts in your head start piling up.” He said part of the challenge was not to overreact to losing.

“I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong,” he said. “What’s the reasoning behind finishing second — that versus a win. This win means the world. Being in Japan and being half Japanese. A lot has come through over the past week.”

Americans Beau Hossler and Eric Cole were in second, six back with closing-round 70s.

Morikawa is cleary at home in Japan. He said he arrived last week with his wife and they began eating their way through the Japanese capital — everything from high-end to street food.

“We spent four days, four full days just eating,” he said. “Like, you know, visiting around, looking around Tokyo, but truly eating. We would eat at seven to eight spots. That’s a lot.”

Though his connections are distant, local fans almost claim him as their own. He doesn’t speak the language, his mother’s roots are in Hong Kong, but he does carry a Japanese family name and an interest in learning more.

“I knew at the beginning of the week that the fans out here are obviously rooting for the Japanese players,” he said. “But I like to count myself as a part Japanese player — so I felt the love.”

Morikawa started two shots behind 54-hole leader Justin Suh, who faded badly looking for his first PGA Tour win. He finished with a 74.

Morikawa had four birdies on the front nine, consistently hit fairways, which he didn’t in the second and third round, and kept pulling away with three more on the back nine, including one from 10 feet on the 18th.

“The putter got hot, which is really nice,” he said. “I haven’t had that in quite some time.”

Morikawa has been one of golf’s most-watched players — one of the game’s best iron players — so even though he’s had several chances to win recently, not getting it done has drawn some attention.

His last PGA Tour title was the 2021 British Open — he also won the 2020 PGA Championship — and followed it a few months later by becoming the first American to finish as the European Tour’s No. 1 player, taking the DP World Tour Championship.

The only disappointment in 2021 was losing out in a playoff for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fellow American Suh had a one-stroke lead after 54 holes but couldn’t hold on.

Morikawa knows that feeling.

In January, he had a six-stroke lead after 54 holes of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but wound up finishing second after a string of bogeys to finish.

Through what he called his “two-year drought” he said his caddie J.J. Jakovac stuck with him, reviewing video, overseeing long putting sessions, trying to figure out tweaks.

“He’s a friend, he’s a mentor, he’s someone I rely on, he’s someone I respect,” Morikawa said. “He’s everything. I wouldn’t have — I wouldn’t be here right now without him.”

LPGA TOUR

SEOUL, South Korea — Minjee Lee of Australia weathered a late rally by Alison Lee to eventually defeat the American on the first playoff hole and win the BMW Ladies Championship.

Minjee Lee closed with a 4-under 68 and Alison Lee had a 67 at Seowon Valley as both players finished at 16-under 272.

On the par-4 18th in the playoff, the Australian made birdie for the win.

She won for the 10th time on the LPGA Tour and picked up her second victory in her last three starts, having won in Cincinnati. She is the third Australian with 10 or more wins on the LPGA, trailing Jan Stephenson (16) and Karrie Webb (41).

Defending champion Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born New Zealander, shot 69 to finish 14-under 274 and was two strokes behind in third place.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

DORAL, Fla. — Anirban Lahiri shot a 7-under 65 and Bryson DeChambeau delivered the theatrics on the back nine of the Blue Monster to lead the Crushers to a two-shot victory over the RangeGoats in the LIV Golf team championship Sunday at Trump Doral.

The scores from all four players on every team counted in the final event of LIV Golf’s second season, and the Crushers were in control for almost all of the back nine, and led by four shots as the final group reached the 18th hole.

DeChambeau made only one par on the back nine and shot 67. Charles Howell III had a 72 and Paul Casey had a 73.

Bubba Watson birdied the 18th for a 67 to lead the RangeGoats. Talor Gooch, who won the individual points title this season, and Thomas Pieters each had 70. Harold Varner III shot 72.

The defending champion 4 Aces never had a chance, with Dustin Johnson closing with a 75 and only one player — Peter Uihlein with a 69 — breaking 70. They finished last among the four teams. Torque finished third.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SAN ROQUE, Spain — Adrian Meronk won for the third time this season on the European tour when he closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters.

Meronk, disappointed in being left off the Ryder Cup team despite one of his victories coming at Marco Simone, overcame two bogeys in his opening three holes to rally at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain.

He won by won by one shot over Matti Schmid, who shot a 71.

Meronk followed up the slow start by making two eagles on the front nine, including a hole-out from 121 yards on the par-4 ninth hole. He then had four birdies on the back nine, including one on the par-3 17th to take over the lead for good.

Meronk became the first three-time winner this season on the European tour and moved to No. 3 in the Race to Dubai and No. 46 in the world ranking.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

RICHMOND, Va. — Harrison Frazar won his first PGA Tour Champions title Sunday when he birdied the 18th hole for a 3-under 69 to force a playoff with Richard Green, and then made an 8-foot birdie on the first extra hole at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Frazar wasn’t the only winner. Steve Stricker clinched his first Charles Schwab Cup title with two postseason events still to be played, even though he skipped the tournament.

Green also closed with a 69, helped by a 10-foot par putt on the 15th and an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. But he failed to birdie the 516-yard closing hole at the Country Club of Richmond, opening the door for Frazar.

Frazar and Green finished at 11-under 205.

The top 54 players in the Schwab Cup standings advance to the next playoff event in two weeks. Four players moved into the top 54 on Sunday — Shane Bertsch, John Huston, Rocco Mediate and Charlie Wi.

OTHER TOURS

David Ford shot an 8-under 64 and U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap had a 68 as the United States won the World Amateur Team Championship by 11 shots over Australia and Norway at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The Americans won the Eisenhower Trophy for the 16th time, and the first since 2014. … Aline Krauter of Germany closed with a 4-under 68 for a five-shot victory over Sara Kjellker of Sweden in the Hero Women’s Indian Open on the Ladies European Tour. … Austin Bautista rallied with a 6-under 64 to win the Webex Players Series SA by one shot on the PGA Tour of Australasia. … Nana Suganuma closed with a 2-under 70 for a three-shot victory in the Nobuta Group Masters on the Japan LPGA.