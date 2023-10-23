🔊 Listen to this

Detroit Red Wings center Joe Veleno (90) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames in the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) in the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Detroit.

DETROIT — Alex DeBrincat continued his hot start with his fifth career hat trick and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to five games by defeating road-weary Calgary 6-2 on Sunday.

DeBrincat, acquired in an offseason trade with Ottawa, increased his season goal total to a league-high eight.

“I’ve played with a lot of great players in my career, and I’ve tried to watch them and see where they go and learn some things from all of them,” DeBrincat said. “I think it is a little bit of that and a little bit of natural instincts. I was always smaller than everyone else, so I had to find different ways to score other than powering to the net.”

Joe Veleno scored his third goal in two games and Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist. Jake Walman scored his first goal this season, while Justin Holl and Lucas Raymond added three assists apiece. James Reimer made 29 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit was playing the second game of a back-to-back after winning at Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t want to say this was a trap, but after such an emotional game yesterday and playing back to back, an inexperienced team might have come out flat,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “I challenged our guys not to do that and they came out with a pretty good effort.”

Andrew Mangiapane and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar stopped 24 shots for the Flames, who finished 1-3-1 on a five-game road swing.

“Six games in and a lot of hockey left to be played but we’ve got to pick it up,” Flames center Mikael Backlund said. “We don’t want to fall behind here. We want to say within the race.”

DeBrincat’s first goal of the game came off a pass by Holl 1:59 into the game. Veleno scored midway through the first period when he deflected a Ben Chiarot shot from the point.

Detroit made it 3-0 two minutes into the second period. DeBrincat made a circle-to-circle pass to Larkin, who lifted a shot over Vladar’s right shoulder.

Calgary got on the board with 7:48 left in the period when Mangiapane knocked in a rebound of a Backlund shot. Detroit quickly responded when Larkin set up DeBrincat for a one-timer that beat Vladar on the stick side.

“Cat’s hockey sense is off the charts,” Larkin said. “Everyone knows he can score, but it is how he finds space and how he finds pockets. It honestly took a little bit to get used to playing with a player who is looking for spots where most guys can’t score.”

Sharangovich cut the Wings’ lead to two late in the second period on a shot from the point.

Shortly after Walman’s goal, DeBrincat collected his hat trick with 16:16 remaining on a blast from the left circle that beat Vladar on the short side.

“If you turn over as many pucks as we did, you’re asking for it,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Then it’s just a steady dose of odd man rushes coming back against. That’s not a recipe for winning at any level.”

BRUINS 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks for their season-opening fifth straight win.

The 19-year-old Poitras, playing in his fifth career game, scored at 6:29 of the final period to erase the Ducks’ lead and then got the go-ahead goal nearly 4 minutes later when he stuffed home the rebound of Jake DeBrusk’s shot.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves as the Bruins remained one of three undefeated teams along with Vegas and Colorado. Marchand extended his points streak to five games while David Pastrnak saw his four-game goal-scoring streak come to an end.

Mason McTavish scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who lost their third straight and fourth in five games this season. John Gibson made 25 saves.

The Ducks were the first to break through in the scoreless game as McTavish scored on a rush with Ryan Stromme at 5:05 of the third period. Stromme’s shot on Ullmark rebounded into the slot and McTavish got enough on his shot to slide in the goal off the left post for his second of the season.

Poitras needed just 1:24 to even the score when he took a centering pass from Morgan Geekie from the left side of goal and scored out front past Gibson, who was late to get back into position from the left post.

Piotras was later in perfect position when DeBrusk’s shot rebounded off Gibson’s chest. Piotras cleaned up the loose puck for his second goal and a 2-1 advantage at 10:20.

Marchand’s fourth goal of the season came with 2:34 remaining after the Ducks pulled Gibson for an extra skater.

The Bruins missed a prime chance to take an early lead on DeBrusk’s short-handed breakaway just over a minute into the game, but his shot on Gibson hit the left post. DeBrusk returned to action after being held out from Saturday’s victory over Los Angeles for being late to a meeting.

Boston had a 13-8 advantage on shots in the first period, while Anaheim forced the issue in the second period with a 10-4 advantage.

Bruins forward Trent Federic went to the locker room late in the second period after he absorbed a hip check from the Ducks’ Radko Gudas in the lower abdomen.

Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk made his return to Anaheim and received a short tribute video in the first period after playing the previous three seasons in Anaheim.