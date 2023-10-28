🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area running back Zack Fox extends the ball as he crosses the goal line in the first quarter with Hanover Area’s Malachi Downey trailing. Fox became the school’s all-time leading rusher in the second quarter on a 56-yard touchdown run.

Hanover Area’s Camden Kratz gets stopped by Nanticoke Area defensive back Gavin Turak in the second quarter.

Nanticoke Area’s Steve Armstrong carries the ball in the second quarter as Hanover Area’s Zy’mir Troy (1) and Camden Kratz (24) move in to make the stop.

Nanticoke Area’s Jaidyn Johnson pulls in a 54-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Seth Raymer as Hanover Area’s Aiden Safriwe defends.

HANOVER TWP. — When guys wearing numbers 50 and 53 line up in the backfield in front of one of the best running backs in the area, it’s pretty easy to figure out what’s about to happen.

Despite that, Hanover Area couldn’t stop the inevitable.

With Steve Armstong and Ryan Wiaterowski — aka numbers 50 and 53 — leading the way, senior running back Zack Fox ran into the Nanticoke Area record book in a 54-0 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

Fox became Nanticoke Area’s all-time leading rusher and surpassed Jason Mitkowski, who set the record in 2002. He needed 156 yards and finished with 172 on 10 carries. The record was broken on a 56-yard touchdown dash up the middle that helped build the Trojans’ lead to 45-0 with 4:39 left until halftime.

“I never imagined it, but it feels great,” said Fox, who broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore due to an injury to the starting running back.

Fox also scored two first-quarter touchdowns and three rushing two-point conversions in the first quarter as Nanticoke Area led 24-0 entering the second quarter. Armstrong and Wiaterowski were often leading his runs, sending nearly 500 pounds of fullbacks at the defense.

“That’s one of the best things that we did,” Fox said of the backfield alignment. “We needed extra protection and we can still run stuff with them, too.”

Wiaterowski, who is listed at 275 pounds, rushed for his sixth touchdown of the year in the first quarter.

Nanticoke Area finished the regular season at 6-4 and will play at Crestwood in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals next weekend. Hanover Area (3-7) held the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 3A as of late Friday night. The Hawkeyes benefited from a loss by Carbondale Area, which was fifth in the D2-3A standings.

“We just dialed it in,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “We knew the task at hand. It’s rivalry weekend. We had some setbacks earlier in the season and the guys did a great job.”

The game is dubbed the Sans Souci Struggle and Hanover Area did all the struggling.

Hanover Area quarterback Al-Quron Michel was under duress nearly every time he dropped back as Nanticoke Area’s big defensive ends Jaidyn Johnson and Seth Raymer constantly collapsed the pocket. Michel was sacked four times, with Johnson getting two of them. Johnson also used his 6-foot-7 size to block two punts.

Hanover Area finished with 46 yards passing and minus-60 rushing.

Raymer and Johnson also teamed up on a 54-yard TD connection in the second quarter. Michael Park, a 250-pound senior taking the place of one of the jumbo fullbacks, followed with a 3-yard TD run.

Gavin Turak added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter. Nanticoke Area tacked on a safety when Hanover Area backup quarterback Ken Roman slipped in the end zone while dropping back to pass in the fourth quarter.

Nanticoke Area 54, Hanover Area 0

Nanticoke Area`24`21`7`2 — 54

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter

NAN — Zack Fox 21 run (Fox run), 9:58

NAN — Ryan Wiaterowski 10 run (Fox run), 5:26

NAN — Fox 11 run (Fox run), 1:50

Second quarter

NAN — Jaidyn Johnson 54 pass from Seth Raymer (Giovanni Huertero kick), 11:36

NAN — Michael Park 3 run (Huertero kick), 7:59

NAN — Fox 56 run (Huertero kick), 4:39

Third quarter

NAN — Gavin Turak 5 run (Huertero kick), 4:12

Fourth quarter

NAN — Safety, Ken Roman tackled in end zone, 3:21

Team statistics`NAN`HAN

First downs`16`3

Rushes-yards`37-315`19-(-60)

Passing yards`54`46

Total yards`369`(-14)

Passing`1-3-0`5-15-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`6-50

Punts-avg.`0-0`3-26.3

Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-60`6-44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Nanticoke Area, Fox 10-172, Eugene Gyle 9-61, Steve Armstrong 2-10, Wiatrowski 2-15, Treston Allen 3-14, Park 1-3, Turak 4-17, Sam Petrini 1-8, Mike Stachowiak 3-11, Reagan Jackson 1-5, team 1-(minus-1). Hanover Area, Al-Quron Michel 10-(minus-51), Lucas Cruz 2-0, Malachi Downey 5-(minus-4), Camden Kratz 1-1. Roman 1-(minus-6).

PASSING — Nanticoke Area, Stachowiak 0-1-0-0, Raymer 1-2-0-54. Hanover Area, Michel 5-15-1-46.

RECEIVING — Nanticoke Area, Johnson 1-54. Hanover Area, Isaac Robaczewski 1-12, Deacon Eisenbach 2-3, Downey 1-0, Kratz 1-22.

INTERCEPTIONS — Nanticoke Area, Landon Lore 1-17.