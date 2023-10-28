🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — There was something said on the Wilkes-Barre Area sideline that epitomized the Wolfpack’s dominance on Friday.

Shortly after Wilkes-Barre Area scored its fifth touchdown, the Wolfpack were penalized with an unsportsmanlike conduct on their two-point conversion attempt. It set up a long-shot attempt to set the mercy rule in motion.

“Don’t worry about it. We’re going to score anyway.”

Sure enough, the anonymous Wilkes-Barre Area player’s unabashed confidence was spot on. Evan Laybourn-Boddie caught the 19-yard two-point conversion attempt with ease.

Wilkes-Barre Area coasted to a 42-0 shutout over Wyoming Valley West Friday in the Battle of the Bridge. With the win, the Wolfpack secured their first District 2 Class 6A championship in the school’s brief history.

“There are so many guys you can thank tonight,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “It was a culmination of a lot of hard work. We’re still playing, and that’s a great feeling.”

The Wolfpack also secured a spot in the PIAA District 2/4/11 subregional quarterfinals. Wilkes-Barre Area will await its opponent after results of Saturday’s Bethlehem rivalry game between Freedom and Liberty.

Howie Shiner had a career day by hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the season and breaking the Wilkes-Barre Area career rushing record. Needing just four yards for the millennium mark, Shiner reached 1,000 yards on his first run of the game. He scored his first touchdown of the game on his last run, an 11-yard scamper that broke the school record to give the Wolfpack a 42-0 lead just before halftime.

Shiner finished with 125 yards on 14 carries.

“It feels good but it’s not just me, it’s the people in front of me,” Shiner said. “I’m only as good as the people in front of me. They’re putting in as much work as I’m putting in.”

Wilkes-Barre Area’s passing attack troubled the Wyoming Valley West secondary throughout the game. Excluding a spike that stopped the clock, Wolfpack throwers were a perfect 7-for-7 for 200 yards.

“I don’t think I ever coached a game where we didn’t have an incompletion,” Cinti said. “No, I shouldn’t say that — there were times we never threw the ball so there you go.”

Quarterback Jake Howe needed to complete just six throws for 190 yards and three touchdowns. His first three passes were for scores.

“Howe’s been doing it all year,” Cinti said. “The wideouts have been doing a great job of getting open. They’re great skill kids. Coach Damon Saxon works with our skills receivers, and they all performed tonight. Offensive coordinator Nino Cinti put in some nice plays that were successful.”

Davon Underwood and Laybourn-Boddie each had rushing and receiving touchdowns. Laybourn-Boddie had 100 total yards on three touches.

Wyoming Valley West struggled offensively against the Wilkes-Barre Area defensive line. The Spartans produced just five first downs throughout the game.

Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Wyoming Valley West 0

Wyo. Valley West`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`20`22`0`0 — 42

First quarter

WBA — Javon Goodwin 55 pass from Jake Howe (Jaedyn Sanchez kick), 10:14

WBA — Davon Underwood 23 run (Sanchez kick), 5:24

WBA — Underwood 25 pass from Howe (pass fail), 1:49

Second quarter

WBA — Evan Laybourn Boddie 19 run (Sanchez kick), 8:10

WBA — Boddie 71 pass from Howe (Boddie pass from Howe), 5:21

WBA — Howie Shiner 11 run (Sanchez kick), :14

Team statistics`WVW`WBA

First downs`5`17

Rushes-yards`28-118`28-206

Passing yards`24`200

Total yards`132`406

Passing`4-15-1`7-8-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-27.8`0-0

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`5-55`4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Tyler Mattis 7-43, Paul Riggs 9-14, Lucas Zdancewicz 8-44, Kamau Ingram 1-15, Carter Isbel 1-2, William Lebron 1-0, TEAM 1-0. WBA, Shiner 14-125, Howe 3-33, Underwood 3-37, Boddie 1-19, Gene Ardo 1-0, Brody Reh 2-1, Kevin Robinson 3-(minus-2), TEAM 1-(minus-7).

PASSING — WVW, Zdancewicz 4-15-24-1. WBA, Howe 6-6-190-0, Ardo 1-1-10-0, TEAM 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — WVW, Riggs 2-12, Mattis 1-3, Maki Wells 1-9. WBA, Underwood 1-25, Goodwin 2-64, Boddie 2-81, Nick Saracino 1-20, Reh 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — WBA, Treyvon Gembitski