On a picture-perfect last Friday night under the lights for the month of October, the visiting Williamsport Millionaires finished off their 2023 regular season on a high note with a wire-to-wire 33-0 shutout road victory over the Tunkhannock Tigers.

For the Millionaires, this was their final game as a member of the Wyoming Valley Conference, as next season they will be joining the Heartland Conference. Meanwhile, Tunkhannock held its senior night festivities to honor players wrapping up their time with the program.

Williamsport coach Michael Pearson was proud of his team’s effort and strong performance on the road.

“I think once the kids settled in defensively, they were very consistent all night,” Pearson said. “So I’m really, really proud of the job they did on defense. It was nice to stay balanced offensively, throwing and running the ball well, but I was a little mad at us as a family with the penalties we chased all night, that was a little frustrating.”

Williamsport got on the scoreboard first, as senior tailback Semaj Hale took a reverse handoff all the way to the house from 49 yards out to give his squad the early 7-0 advantage with 1:32 remaining in the opening quarter.

Then, to start off the second quarter on the right foot, the Millionaires scored once again just 48 seconds in. This time quarterback Caleb Williamson connected with fellow senior Alonzo Rice on a 29-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 13-0 with 11:12 left in the second period.

For Williamsport’s final two scores of the first half, they utilized the strong leg of their standout senior kicker, Connor Poole, as he was good from 50 yards out on his first field goal attempt to make it a 16-0 game with 6:38 left in the quarter. Then, right at the buzzer, he connected on a 41-yard field goal to give his team a commanding 19-0 advantage heading into the break in the action.

After both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, Williamsport got right back to its strong attack just 29 seconds into the fourth. Williamson threw his second touchdown pass of the contest, this time a 38-yard bomb into the end zone to Hale to stretch the lead out to 26-0 with 11:31 left in regulation.

Then, for the Millionaires’ final score of the night, Williamson clinched the hat trick, throwing his third touchdown pass of the proceedings, this one a 20-yard connection to senior Salaij Moses to give Williamsport a 33-0 advantage with just 1:55 left.

Williamsport finished its 2023 regular season on a two-game winning streak and a .500 overall record at 5-5. Meanwhile, head coach Pat Keating and his Tigers wrapped up their season on a tough four-game losing streak and a 4-6 overall record.

“I want to tip my hat to the Tigers, they really played well at home on their senior night, and you can tell they really wanted to play,” Pearson said. “There were a lot of kids banged up for them playing with a lot of heart, so I do want to recognize that.

“It means a lot to finish our regular season strong. We play a really tough schedule. We are thankful for the competition we play. So a chance for us to finish strong to close the year, that means everything to us because these kids work very hard at it and the assistant coaches work very hard at it.”