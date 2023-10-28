🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — It took just one play from scrimmage for Misericordia to take the lead over Albright College on Saturday — and their offense didn’t even need to take the field.

Lamontae Wilson opened the game with a pick-six, his first of two interceptions on the day, and the Cougars defense held Albright to just 76 total yards of offense in a 38-9 rout at Mangelsdorf Field.

The nine points scored by the Lions came from an interception return of their own, and a safety — both coming in the second half, after Misericordia had run their lead as big as 31 points.

The Cougar defensive unit, meanwhile, pitched a shutout — with three interceptions, a safety and four sacks among the highlights.

The fireworks started right away, as Wilson jumped an errant pass from Albright quarterback Ethan Martin and brought it back 45 yards to the house, firing up the home crowd.

A few minutes later, the defense struck again — Drew Eisenhower dropping Albright’s Jarren Rutter in the end zone for a Misericordia safety to make it 9-0.

It was that kind of day for the Albright offense, who had just three first downs and 38 total yards at the half. The running lanes were plugged by the Cougars, and the Lions’ stable of quarterbacks (Martin, Vincenzo Scarola and Ryan Bryson all attempted passes for Albright) had little success moving the ball through the air.

While Cougars quarterback TJ Lattimore threw a couple of late-game interceptions, he also had two touchdown passes — both to Owen McGuffey.

McGuffey got himself wide open up the middle of the field for a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter to make it a 16-0 Cougar lead, and hauled in a 50-yarder for a second touchdown right before the halftime whistle.

He led all receivers with 110 yards, and Lattimore finished with 166 yards through the air. Misericordia led 31-0 at the half.

The second half saw a lot of former Holy Redeemer standout Jacob Hunter in at quarterback — and he shined for the Cougars down the stretch.

The freshman finished with 120 yards on 17 carries, including a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Wilson added another interception in the fourth quarter, his MAC-leasding sixth pick of the season, and as a heavy, windy rain began to pick up, the Cougars got to the final whistle and picked up their third win of the year.

It was a long trip to the final whistle — the two teams combined for 28 penalties and nearly 300 penalty yards, many coming in the second half.

Misericordia (3-5, 3-4 MAC) will be back at home next week against Delaware Valley.

Widener 31, King’s 14

A three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday as King’s dropped a road contest to Widener University on Saturday.

The Monarchs took an early 7-0 lead off the strength of quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw’s legs, running in a 19-yard score.

Widener would score 21 unanswered points to open up a two-score lead, and pulled away late in the game to pick up the win and pull even with King’s in the MAC with identical 5-2 conference records.

Minor-Shaw ran for 131 yards, tops for all ball-carriers in the game, but he struggled throwing the ball with just an 11-for-30 showing, 139 yards and four interceptions.

King’s will stay on the road next Saturday, heading to Maryland to take on Stevenson University. Kickoff for that one is set for noon.

Misericordia University 38, Albright College 9

Albright`0`0`7`2 — 9

Misericordia`17`14`0`7 — 38

First quarter

MIS — Lamontae Wilson 35 INT return (Steve Lopez kick) 14:42

MIS — Drew Eisenhower safety 10:08

MIS — Owen McGuffey 45 pass from T.J. Lattimore (Ryan Krisiak pass from Lattimore) 04:54

Second quarter

MIS — Colten Peischl 4 run (Lopez kick) 09:17

MIS — McGuffey 50 pass from Lattimore (Lopez kick) 0:03

Third quarter

ALB — Taylor Heflin 45 INT return (Dean Severin kick) 08:20

Fourth quarter

MIS — Jacob Hunter 30 run (Lopez kick) 14:43

ALB — Jacquez Parker-Canno safety 04:04

Team statistics`ALB`MIS

First downs`8`16

Rushes-yards`32-69`39-160

Passing yards`7`166

Total yards`76`326

Passing`2-22-3`11-24-2

Sacked-yards lost`4-28`1-2

Punts-avg.`11-36.7`7-39.4

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`17-153`11-143

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — ALB, Montez Ellis 8-35, Dahlir Adams 10-32, Noble Thompson 8-24, Kameryn Connelly 1-6, Ryan Bryson 1-0, Jarren Rutter 1-(minus-6), Vincenzo Scarola 1-(minus-7), Ethan Martin 2-(minus-15). MIS, Hunter 17-120, Charlie Thompson 8-29, L.T. Messick 2-11, Dom Caruso 7-7, Angelo Fluri 1-5, Lattimore 1-(minus-2), Billy McCleery 1-(minus-5), Peischl 2-(minus-5).

PASSING — ALB, Scarola 2-13-7-1, Martin 0-7-0-2, Bryson 0-2-0-0. MIS, Lattimore 11-23-166-2, Hunter 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — ALB, Matthew Creeger 1-4, Antwan Rogers Jr. 1-3. MIS, McGuffey 5-110, Krisiak 2-61, Caruso 2-(minus-4), Cameron Smeltz 1-6, Thompson 1-(minus-7).

INTERCEPTIONS — ALB, Heflin 1-45, CJ Partridge 1-22. MIS, Wilson 2-63, Hunter 1-45.

MISSED FGs — none.