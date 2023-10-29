🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the American Hockey League Atlantic Division leader Saturday night and will go right back out after the new leader.

Riding a burst of four goals in 10:17 of the first period, the Penguins rolled over the host Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 before a Mohegan Sun at Casey Plaza crowd of 3,357.

After winning their first three home games of the season over the past eight days, the Penguins head down Interstate 81 for a Sunday 3 p.m. game against the division-leading Hershey Bears.

The Penguins turned the tables on Hartford, the team that defeated them, 5-0, the night before their home opener. That was part of a 4-0 start by the Wolf Pack, which suffered its first two losses Friday and Saturday.

“They kind of gave it to us last week,” said Jonathan Gruden, who was selected as the game’s No. 1 star. “We wanted to answer back and we did that.”

By improving to 4-2-0-0, the Penguins are in position to take over the division lead with a Sunday afternoon win. They can match the Bears in standings points, but would do so in less games for a higher winning percentage.

The Penguins had their season-high for shots in a period while giving up what was their lowest one-period shot total for about an hour during the first period. They outshot the Wolf Pack, 18-5, including putting 16 shots on goal in the first 15 minutes while building the four-goal advantage.

“We had a strong start, that’s for sure,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “I thought the first two periods were real good.

“Their goalie (Dylan Garand) in the second period made some unbelievable saves that held them in there and at least put them in striking distance.

“I thought he played very well and, obviously, they had some fight left in them in the third period. That’s a good team.”

The shot advantage ballooned to 30-6 late in the second period before Hartford broke the shutout.

“We went out to a strong lead and it’s kind of hard to maintain that the whole 60 (minutes), but we stuck with it,” Gruden said.

Valtteri Puustinen, Joona Koppanen, Gruden and Rem Pitlick scored during the first-period outburst.

Puustinen opened the scoring by converting a Ty Smith pass at 3:24.

Koppnan scored a short-handed goal just 17 seconds into the Penguins’ first penalty kill of the night.

Gruden made it 3-0 by scoring on a rebound at 11:11.

Pitlick connected from in the slot on the power play, giving the Penguins four goals in their last seven attempts with the man advantage.

Hartford managed just three shots in the second period, but began cutting into its deficit with 3:15 left when Turner Elson took a pass from Jonny Brondzinski, who was working his way down the right wing, cut in front and tucked a shot under the crossbar.

Brodzinski scored 39 seconds into the third period on a power play that had started before the second intermission.

Alex Belzile was below the goal line on the left side when he passed to Brodzinski, who scored with a wrist shot from the wing.

Joel Blomqvist saw just eight shots in the first two periods, but stopped 17 of 18 in the third to help the Penguins hold on.

“The part I liked about his game a lot tonight was how he had some confidence to go out and play pucks,” Forrest said. “He was making some good plays and helping us out.”

NOTES: The Penguins defeated Hershey 5-1 Wednesday and have outscored opponents 12-4 at home. … Puustinen was the second start and Smith the third. … Following Sunday’s game in Hershey, the Penguins are back from three more home games in a row, this time in a four-day stretch. They play the Providence Bruins Wednesday, Hershey Friday and the Belleville Senators Saturday.