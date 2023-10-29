🔊 Listen to this

Nine Wyoming Valley Conference football teams will play in the district playoffs on Friday while another will play Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for all games will be available Monday at piaad2.org by clicking on the Hometown Tickets link. All games Friday start at 7 p.m. Saturday games begin at 1 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Area and Williamsport will be on the road Friday night in the District 2/4/11 Class 6A quarterfinals. WBA (6-4) will play at Nazareth (9-1). Williamsport (5-5) will be at Parkland (10-0).

The other 6A quarterfinal games feature teams from District 11 — Stroudsburg (6-4) at Northampton (8-2) and Emmaus (5-5) at Bethlehem Freedom (6-4).

In the D2-Class 5A semifinals, Pittston Area (5-5) is at Delaware Valley (7-3) on Friday. On Saturday, Scranton (5-5) is at Abington Heights (6-4) in a matchup of Lackawanna Conference teams.

In the D2-4A quarterfinals, Nanticoke Area (6-4) is at Crestwood (5-5) in the only all-WVC matchup. The three other quarterfinal games on Friday are: Wallenpaupack (2-8) at Dallas (10-0); Berwick (3-7) at Valley View (9-1); and North Pocono (4-6) at Wyoming Area (9-1).

In a D2-3A semifinal game Friday, Lake-Lehman (2-8) visits Western Wayne (7-3). On Saturday, Hanover Area (3-7) travels to Scranton Prep (9-1) in a game that will be played at Dunmore High School.

The D2-2A semifinals on Friday feature Lackawanna Conference teams — Riverside (7-3) at Mid Valley (7-3) and Susquehanna (5-5) at Dunmore (8-2).

The D2-A championship game Friday will be Old Forge (5-5) at Lackawanna Trail (10-0).