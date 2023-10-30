🔊 Listen to this

Celine Boutier of France hits on the fairway on the 18th hole during the final round of the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Celine Boutier of France kisses the winner’s trophy after winning the final round of the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — In fading light and with another thunderstorm approaching, Celine Boutier made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to defeat Atthaya Thitikul and win the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour on Sunday.

In a marathon playoff, both players made near identical shots on several holes and saw potential winning putts lip out as they stayed tied through eight tense holes, which included sitting out a 90-minute storm delay at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course.

At the ninth playoff hole on the par-3 15th, the Thai player narrowly missed her birdie putt, opening the door for Boutier, who showed no nerves in landing her 6-foot putt to clinch her fourth title of the season, including wins at the Women’s Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title.

Both Boutier and Thitikul finished on 21-under 267 after 72 regulation holes. The nine-hole playoff tied the record for the second-longest playoff in LPGA Tour history.

Boutier shot an 8-under 64 with eight birdies, which would have been nine had her birdie putt on the 18th not lipped out. Had that gone in the Frenchwoman would have held a two-shot clubhouse lead over Thitikul, but the Thai player made birdie on the final hole for a 68 to force what became a lengthy playoff in hot, humid conditions in Malaysia.

“I didn’t expect it to be that long, to be honest,” Boutier said of the playoff. “I felt like we were both very close to winning a few times, and I just felt like we just had to make a birdie essentially. I knew she wasn’t going to make a mistake, so I had to go for it and give myself the best chances for birdies.”

American Rose Zhang, who had a one-stroke lead going into the final round, shot a 71 to finish at 19 under, two shots behind the leaders in a tie for third with Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (70).

Chien Peiyun (68) of Taiwan was fifth at 18-under 270. American Nelly Korda and Canadian Brooke Henderson both shot 66 to finish 17 under in a tie for sixth.

It was Zhang’s fifth top-10 finish on the LPGA Tour in just her 12th event as a professional in her rookie season.

Boutier is the first player to win at least four times in a single season since Korda (4 wins) and Jin Young Ko (5) in 2021.

Thitikul and Boutier were on the second playoff hole when the horn blew at 2:48 p.m. because of lightning in the area. Play resumed at 4:20 p.m.

The longest playoff in LPGA Tour history was 10 holes at the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open. The last nine-hole playoff occurred at the 2012 Kingsmill Championship, where Jiyai Shin of South Korea defeated American Paula Creamer.

The Maybank Championship was the third of four LPGA events on the tour’s Asian swing. Minjee Lee of Australia won last week’s stop in South Korea in a playoff. The final tournament is next week’s Toto Classic in Japan.

EUROPEAN TOUR

DOHA, Qatar — Sami Välimäki of Finland shot 3-under 69 and beat Jorge Campillo on the first playoff hole to win the Qatar Masters for his second career title on the European tour.

Campillo, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round, birdied the 18th hole to close with a 70 and force a playoff at 18-under 270. But the Spaniard could only manage a par on the first extra hole at the par-5 18th, and Valimaki won with a birdie.

His other European tour title, the 2020 Oman Open, also came in a playoff.

Campillo was aiming to win the Qatar Masters for the second time after taking the title in 2020.

Scott Jamison and Nacho Elvira tied for third, two shots behind.

ASIA PACIFIC GOLF FEDERATION

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Jasper Stubbs rallied from six shots back by closing with a 3-under 69 and won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on the second playoff hole, earning a spot in the Masters and British Open next year.

Stubbs and Sampson Zheng each made birdie on the par-5 18th at Royal Melbourne on the first playoff hole, while Ding Wenyi was eliminated with a par. Stubbs won with a birdie on the 18th the second time around to earn the title.

Zheng, who had a four-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 75. Ding had a 70.

Stubbs, a 22-year-old who grew up a few miles away from Royal Melbourne, is the second straight Australian and fourth overall to win the Asia Pacific Amateur.

OTHER TOURS

Minsol Kim, No. 4 in the women’s world amateur ranking, had a 4-under 68 and Kyroim Seo shot 71 to lead South Korea to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. South Korea won for the fourth time in the last seven years. The South Koreans beat Taiwan by four shots, while Spain was another shot back and won the bronze. The tournament ended Saturday. … Alison Lee finished off her record week on the Ladies European Tour with a 7-under 65 for an eight-shot victory over Carlota Ciganda in the Aramco Team Series-Riyadh. Lee set the LET record for 36 holes (122) and for 54 holes, finishing at 29-under 187. … Martin Rowher closed with a 6-under 65 and defeated Christiaan Burke in a playoff to win the SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … James Kingston came from seven shots behind with an 11-under 61 for a one-shot victory over Peter Baker and Adilson Da Silva in the Senior Italian Open on the Legends Tour. … Hana Lee closed with a 3-under 67 and won a three-way playoff against Yuka Nii and Miyuu Yamashita in the Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies on the Japan LPGA.