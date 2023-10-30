🔊 Listen to this

Patti Turissini was the top overall finisher in the Wyoming Valley Striders Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run on Sunday.

Aaron Stredny was the top male finsiher in the Wyoming Valley Striders Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run on Sunday.

Patti Turissini, of Middleburg, was the overall winner of the Wyoming Valley Striders 36th Annual Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run on Sunday at Frances Slocum State Park.

Turissini, 71, finished the race in 50 minutes, 46 seconds.

The race is age-group graded with runners going off after different times based on their ages.

The top male finisher in the race was Aaron Stredny, of Shavertown, who finished second overall. The 42-year-old finished in 55:02. Katie Sick, 32 of Millville, finished third in 55:22.

The race had 69 entrants and 49 finishers. For complete results, click here.