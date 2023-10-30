🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell by a 6-1 score to the Hershey Bears on Sunday afternoon at Giant Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-3-0-0) saw its three-game win streak come to an end as Hershey’s line of Joe Snively, Jimmy Huntington and Alex Limoges all recorded three-point games.

Ethen Frank rattled off a pair of goals before the game was four minutes old, starting the scoring at 1:11 of the first period then tucking in a power-play goal at 3:08.

Hershey extended its lead to 3-0 on a two-on-none rush finished by Snively with 3:08 left in the opening frame.

The Penguins looked to have gotten on the board with a power-play goal early in the second period courtesy of Corey Andonovski. However, the officials huddled together at center ice and ultimately reserved the initial call to no goal due to a high stick.

Sam Poulin eventually delivered a man-advantage marker that did count, burying a rebound midway through the second stanza.

Snively’s second of the game marked another power-play strike for Hershey with 2:34 left before the second intermission, making it 4-1, Bears.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton swapped starting goalie Garret Sparks for rookie Joel Blomqvist at the start of the third period, but Hershey’s offense continued to roll. Huntington knocked in a rebound at 4:41, followed by Bogdan Trineyev’s first AHL goal at 16:50.

Sparks finished with 18 saves on 22 shots faced, while Blomqvist turned away five of seven shots in relief. Bears goalie Hunter Shepard earned the win having made 24 saves.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins’ 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367.