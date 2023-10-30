🔊 Listen to this

New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula scores a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Newark, N.J.

New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Sunday.

Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Devils get their fifth win in eight games. Luke Hughes had two assists.

Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves.

Haula sent a high shot past Fleury to snap a 2-2 tie at 6:54 of the middle period for his fifth goal this season and third in two games. Haula also scored twice in Friday’s 5-4 home win over Buffalo.

Bratt got his sixth of the season on the power play with 3:21 remaining in the second to give New Jersey a two-goal lead. He increased his season total to 14 points and gave the Devils a league-best 14 power-play goals.

“We’ve been talking about really dialing in, trying to get that first goal,” Bratt said. ”Our speed was good today and we supported each other well.”

Middleton’s first of the season pulled the Wild back within one with 4:43 left in the third.

Minnesota had a power-play with Fleury pulled for the game’s final 1:37 but could not covert with the two-man advantage.

“Six-on-four, you’ve got to put one in,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We have to find a way to get there when things aren’t going well. It’s tough to come away with no points. We have to see results.”

Bratt opened the scoring for the Devils at 6:15 of the first.

Maroon scored his first goal with Minnesota to tie the game with 5:07 remaining in the opening period. The 35-year-old forward joined the Wild this season after winning two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and another with St. Louis in 2019.

Hartman put the Wild ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 2:31 of the second. It was his sixth.

“We have to keep working. We were getting chances,” Hartman said. ”We deserved more.”

Toffoli then tied it with a power-play goal at 6:10 of the second. The goal was Toffoli’s seventh.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff was impressed with his team’s ability to snuff out the Wild’s late two-man advantage as they sought a tying goal.

“They have a lot of skill on their power play,” Ruff said of the Wild’s attack led by Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. “When it came to shot lanes and trying to keep chances to a minimum, I thought we did a good job.”

Devils captain Nico Hischier was scratched after he received a high hit from Buffalo’s Connor Clifton on Friday for which Clifton was suspended two games. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said before the game Hischier is day-to-day.

UP NEXT: The teams meet in Minnesota on Thursday to complete the home-and-home set.

SABRES 4, AVALANCHE 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado closed a three-game trip with consecutive shutout losses, ending a record NHL streak of 15 wins in a row on the road.

Luukkonen was Buffalo’s third goaltender to start the season, but has been thrust into action because of injuries to Devon Levi and Eric Comrie. The victory was the Sabres’ most decisive so far in starting the season 4-5-0.

Alexandar Georgiev had 25 saves for the Avalanche.

CAPITALS 3, SHARKS 1

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Washington got its third straight win.

Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, Alex Ovechkin had two assists, and the Capitals have their longest win streak since also winning three straight last December. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

Luke Kunin scored for San Jose and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 39 saves. The Sharks fell to 0-7-2 and have lost 15 straight dating back to last season.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as Edmonton beat rival Calgary in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Brett Kulak, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1). Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots.

A.J. Greer and Nazem Kadri had goals for the Flames in their fifth straight loss. Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves.

It was much warmer (about 37 degrees at puck drop) than at the original Heritage Classic 20 years ago which reached minus-22 with the wind chill in 2003.