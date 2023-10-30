🔊 Listen to this

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 126-98.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey, left, falls into the fans after hitting the three-point shot during the first half of an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid closed his final stat line in the third quarter. The numbers in the NBA MVP’s home debut: 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocked shots. Oh, and four WWE-style crotch chops that sent the crowd into a frenzy at the home opener.

“Now and then, I might kind of lose myself,” Embiid said, laughing. “That’s a just a different me.”

Embiid dominated from tipoff, Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 boards, and James Harden watched it all from Philadelphia’s bench in the 76ers’ 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Shaedon Sharpe led winless Portland (0-3) with 20 points and Malcom Brogdon had 18.

Harden yanked his yellow hood over his head and laughed at times with his teammates — notably P.J. Tucker — as he sat out a third straight game. The official listed reason: return to competition reconditioning.

Harden has practiced off and on with the Sixers and participated in Sunday’s film session and walkthrough. But his trade demand lingers over the organization and there’s no telling when it will be resolved.

Harden had a quick highlight or two in the pregame hype video, though the 10-time All-Star was otherwise not acknowledged by the Sixers.

Embiid said it wasn’t awkward having Harden on the bench but limited his interactions with the sidelined star.

“When I’m playing, I’m always focused on the game,” Embiid said.

Embiid’s status for the home opener also was in doubt after an early morning arrival from Canada following Saturday night’s victory over the Raptors. The 76ers flirted with resting Embiid.

Portland would have gladly signed up that option.

Embiid said there was “no chance” he would sit out the opener.

“Third game of the season, home opener, love playing in front of the fans, especially in Philly,” Embiid said. “I don’t think I would have missed the first game of the season in Philly.”

Embiid instead was fired up, no doubt galvanized by the “MVP! MVP!” chants that echoed throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The calls from 20,000 fans each night for Embiid to win the award was spoken into existence last season. He was voted NBA MVP — that was Harden who bear-hugged Embiid when his name was called — and won his second straight league scoring title.

Embiid and 76ers were also bounced from the second round and that ugly exit sparked an offseason of upheaval. Nick Nurse took over as coach for the fired Doc Rivers. Harden later demanded a trade, called team president Daryl Morey a liar, and was a late arrival for training camp.

Embiid always gives Philly a glimmer of hope.

De’Anthony Melton heaved a pass from free throw line to free throw line that Embiid caught and drove to the bucket for a finger-roll layup and a 93-71 lead. Embiid then mimicked a crude Degeneration X chop, a throwback show of emotion from the All-Star who has tried to temper in his in-game antics in recent seasons.

“Sometimes I think a lot of people see it as, I might not be as interested because I’m not the old Joel that I used to be at getting into it with the crowd and raising my hands all the time,” Embiid said. “But that doesn’t mean that I’m not as focused or I’m not interested, I don’t have the same passion. The passion is different.”

The Embiid-Maxey two-man game clicked from tipoff and could go a long way toward easing the potential loss of Harden. Maxey scored 10 fast points in the first quarter and made all 10 free throws overall.

“He’s the straw that stirs the drink here,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “Embiid is the guy. He’s the man. He’s the MVP. But I think Tyrese makes this team go. They feed off his toughness, his energy, his speed. Just his spirit. I think he is the guy here.”

KINGS 132, LAKERS 127

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Malik Monk scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime and fed Kevin Huerter for a key 3-pointer with 32 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled the 20th anniversary of LeBron James’ NBA debut in the same city with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

De’Aaron Fox had 37 points and eight assists for the Kings, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation after returning from an ankle injury earlier in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

James, the No. 1 overall pick in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Derek Richardson, who was one of the three referees for James’ debut game on Oct. 29, 2003, was part of the three-ref crew on Sunday night as well.

Anthony Davis added 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who trailed by 15 before closing the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to force overtime.

NUGGETS 128, THUNDER 95

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help Denver roll past Oklahoma City for its third straight win to open the season.

Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he missed last season with a foot injury. He got a loud cheer when he was introduced with the starters in his first regular-season home game and delivered a team-leading 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-team All-NBA selection last season, scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

WARRIORS 106, ROCKETS 95

HOUSTON — Stephen Curry had 24 points, with four 3-pointers down the stretch, and Klay Thompson added 19 points to lead Golden State over Houston.

The Warriors led by as many as 16 before the Rockets began chipping away at the lead.

Draymond Green made his season-debut after missing the first two games with a sprained left ankle. His return to the starting lineup relegated Chris Paul to a reserve role, marking the first time the 12-time All-Star had come off the bench in his NBA career.

Jalen Green had 21 points and Alperen Sengun added 19 for the Rockets, who fell to 0-3 this season.

HAWKS 127, BUCKS 110

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young scored 20 points to lead eight players in double figures, and Atlanta limited Damian Lillard to six points while routing Milwaukee for its first victory of the season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points, Dejounte Murray had 15 and Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu finished with 14 apiece for the Hawks.

Lillard, who scored 39 points in his Bucks debut on Thursday, failed to score in the first half, missing all seven of his shots, including four from 3-point range, He also committed six of the team’s nine turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Beasley added 18 points.

CLIPPERS 123, SPURS 83

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles stars schooled San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama in his first road game.

Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points and Ivica Zubac scored 16 for the Clippers, who had seven players in double figures. Westbrook and Zubac had a team-high eight rebounds apiece.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 14 points and Cedi Osman added 12 off the bench.