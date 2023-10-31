🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. – Berwick went on extended runs to end the second set and to take control early in the third set Monday night to move within one win of a fourth straight District 2 girls volleyball championship.

Berwick, the host by virtue of its No. 1 seed, swept Abington Heights 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 in the second match of a District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional semifinal doubleheader.

The Bulldogs will meet North Pocono for the title Thursday at Wilkes University.

Midway through the match, Berwick had outscored Abington Heights 39-26 for the night and was trailing in the second set. The Bulldogs outscored the Comets 36-8 the rest of the way.

“Abington Heights did a really good job of making adjustments and made us work really hard on defense,” Berwick coach Sarah Warner said. “So, it took us a minute or two to kind of read what they were doing, adjust to the changes and get ourselves back under control.”

The teams were tied 10 times in the second set, which featured five lead changes.

Berwick tied the set, then Claire Riera-Gomez served the last 10 points.

“Serves were huge by Claire,” Warner said, “and, then offensively, we made some really smart choices.”

Riera-Gomez finished with 16 service points, three aces, 11 kills and six digs while helping Berwick (17-2) turn back a young, rising Abington Heights team. The Comets went from 3-14 and last place in both its division and district races last season to 14-7 with a quarterfinal playoff victory over Dallas this season.

“We took a big step forward,” Abington Heights coach Morgan Bailleau said.

Cassidy Evans had 16 service points and six digs for Berwick.

After Abington Heights led 3-0 in the third set, Evans served six straight points, then Zoey Force served nine more in a row for a 17-4 lead.

Grace Robbins, who had three digs, and Kaylee Hacker each had six kills in the win. Makayla Brown had eight digs while Brylee Weaver added two aces.

Abington Heights got four blocks from Sadie O’Brien and 20 digs from Madison Smith. Brielle Wentz added 11 digs and seven assists while Regan Allison had 13 digs and two aces.