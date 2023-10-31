🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK – Crestwood fought back from deficits in all five sets Monday night, but the last comeback ultimately fell short as second-seeded North Pocono advanced to the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls volleyball championship match with a victory in the opener of a semifinal doubleheader at the Berwick Middle School.

North Pocono won by set scores of 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 15-11.

The Trojans took early leads of at least six points in each of the first three sets and by four points in the fourth set.

After rallying to win the fourth set, Crestwood kept the fifth set closer early, but still eventually faced a five-point deficit. Two straight finishes by Lilah Barrett started a four-point streak to cut the deficit to 11-10 before North Pocono closed out the match.

“I think the part we struggle with the most is coming back and finishing,” Crestwood coach Megan Genoble said. “But, I’m really proud of the way they kept fighting. They didn’t give up.”

Sophomore Mia Summa led North Pocono with 18 kills, seven digs and five assists. Her role as the team’s initial server was also a big part of the Trojans jumping in front early in each set.

“The leadership she shows as a young captain only helps us and propels us forward,” North Pocono coach Alex Zero said. “She’s not just a phenomenal player, but also her leadership qualities are something to be looked at.”

Soyer Delucy had 24 assists, seven kills, six digs and three blocks for North Pocono. Lauren Clarke had six kills, six digs and three blocks while Celia DeCesare had five kills, three digs and two blocks. Pia Zangardi had a team-high 13 digs.

Kara Collins led the way for Crestwood, the third seed, which finished with an 11-5 record in a season that included an eight-match winning streak. She had 14 kills, eight block, four service points and two digs.

Tori White added eight kills, 11 digs, 11 service points and three aces. Sydney Beddingfield had seven kills and nine digs. Barrett had four kills, 19 digs, a block and an assist.

North Pocono had leads of 6-2 and 12-6 in the first set. White had five service points and a kill during the 13-2 surge that put Crestwood in front. Barrett placed a kill down the line to finish the set.

White serving again played a role in the fourth set win. Crestwood used a 9-2 run that included White serving an ace on the first of her five straight points to put the Comets ahead to stay.

In addition to White providing another ace Collins had a pair of kills during the six-point streak to a 22-17 lead. Beddingfield’s kill sent the match to the fifth set.

“Crestwood is a very good team,” Zero said. “They always have been. I think they played fantastic and I give them a lot of credit taking us to five.”

Holy Redeemer 3, Lock Haven 0

Holy Redeemer defeated Lake-Lehman by game scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-11 in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

Redeemer was led by Kaylee Gryboski (17 kills, 1 block, 5 digs, 3 points), Olivia Bilbow (5 kills, 12 assists, 8 points), Megan Albrecht (5 kills, 16 assists, 2 digs, 4 points), Lauren Lokuta (2 assists, 9 digs, 9 points), Bella Boylan (4 kills, 12 points, 2 aces) and Abby Williams (3 kills, 12 points, 2 digs).

The Royals will face the winner of the Dunmore-Wester Wayne match at 5 p.m. Thursday at Wilkes.