WYOMING — Wyoming Area’s attacking duo of Ella Shepulski and Hannah Fairchild made their presence known right out of the gate on Tuesday, and the Warriors are rolling on to the District 2 semifinals as a result.

The pair combined for five goals — including all four Warrior goals in the first half — as third seed Wyoming Area defeated sixth-seeded Western Wayne 6-2 in a Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal at Tenth Street Field.

The Warriors opened up a 4-1 lead by the end of the first half, and were able to slow things down a bit in the second half to clinch a spot in Thursday’s semifinals.

“We’re trying to find our playmakers,” coach Chad Kranson said. “We had a gameplan coming in. … It’s just getting the ball and moving the ball around.”

Shepulski led all scorers with a hat trick, while Fairchild added two goals and assisted on two of Shepulski’s scores.

It was the same type of play that led to the Warriors’ first two goals: Fairchild finding Shepulski with the through-ball, Shepulski timing her run just right to stay onsides and getting a wide-open look on net, nailing both chances.

“Every game, we know we have to use the outside of the field,” Fairchild said. “I know where to place the ball for her (Shepulski), I know where she’s going to make the run.”

“I’ve been working on it since I was little, you just have to be ready and know where to go,” Shepulski added.

The second of those goals came after Western Wayne was able to tie the game 1-1, thanks to senior Brooke Kellogg. Kellogg made a nice run down the right side of the field and fired one past Wyoming Area goalie Emily Frances for her 50th career goal.

After Shepulski made it 2-1, it was Fairchild’s turn to score. She won possession of a Western Wayne goal kick and let one rip from the top of the box for her first goal.

“I’m very confident. Some days I have off days, but I think usually on those days, I’m still very confident taking shots from outside,” said Fairchild, who added a second goal just before half to make it a 4-1 Warrior lead.

The Wildcats would get one back early in the second half on a goal from Makenzie Chearney, but Wyoming Area added an insurance goal from freshman Julianne Potter to keep it a three-goal lead. Shepulski finished up her hat trick with just seven seconds left to lead the Warriors to the finish line.

“I’m starting to see the confidence in some of these players, and that’s really helped with team chemistry,” Kranson said. “It’s a tight-knit group, this team, and one thing I’ve stressed is that we play together.”

The Warriors will take on the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal between Mid Valley and Wyoming Seminary.

District 2 Class 2A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 6, Western Wayne 2

Western Wayne`1`1 — 2

Wyoming Area`4`2 — 6

First half: 1. WA Ella Shepulski (Hannah Fairchild), 34:48; 2. WW Brooke Kellogg, 32:09; 3. WA Shepulski (Fairchild) 27:27; 4. WA Fairchild, 22:54; 5. WA Fairchild 0:16. Second half: 1. WW Makenzie Chearney (Rhayni Carroll) 26:29; 2. WA Julianne Potter (Emily Kostik), 21:19; 3. WA Shepulski (Adison Yankovich) 0:07

Shots: WW 7, WA 17. Saves: WW 10 (Addyson Pruss), WA 5 (Abby Frances). Corners: WW 3, WA 7.