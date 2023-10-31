🔊 Listen to this

Trailing by two early in the second half, Pittston Area rallied for three goals in a 19-minute span to beat West Scranton 3-2 on Tuesday in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinals.

Kyle Rowan got the comeback started with a goal in the 51st minute before Fabrice Gatsinzi scored twice to put the Patriots on top. The equalizer came wth 18 minutes left and the winner was scored with 10 minutes to play.

Kaden Rowan came up with 11 saves to preserve the win for the third-seeded Patriots. Selemani Dunia and Bryan Barbosa scored for the Invaders to break a scoreless tie after halftime.

Pittston Area will travel to take on No. 2 Crestwood in Wednesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Scranton 0

Fourth-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area got two goals from Isabel Sikora in the first half en route to a victory over No. 5 Scranton in the District 2/4 Class 4A girls soccer quarterfinals.

The Wolfpack advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, as they will travel to face top seed Delaware Valley at 6 p.m.

Alaina Reese set up both of Sikora’s goals and Kathryn Buczynski added an insurance marker in the second half for Wilkes-Barre Area. Victoria Luna finsihed with five saves for the shutout.

Elsewhere in the 4A bracket, host Williamsport eliminated sixth-seeded Hazleton Area with a 7-0 victory. The Millionaires will travel to face No. 2 Wyoming Valley West in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Holy Redeemer 9, Honesdale 0

Bella Granteed racked up four goals and Avery Kozerski added three to power the top-seeded Royals to a rout in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Holy Redeemer will host Scranton Prep at 3:30 p.m. in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Classics edged Lake-Lehman 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 4, DeSales 2

The nationally ranked Cougars advanced to the MAC Freedom championship game with a win over DeSales in overtime at Mangelsdorf Field.

Four different players scored for the Cougars as they won their 10th straight game to improve to 14-3-1.

Colleen Kinsella had a goal and an assist and Maegan Allspach, Julia Beck and Emma Sweitzer added goals.

Kinsella gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead early in the first overtime period. Allspach carried into the box off a corner and played a ball that was deflected off the Bulldogs’ keeper near the right post and Kinsella buried a shot into an empty net at 92:59.

In the second overtime, Kinsella put a ball back into the box and found Sweitzer on the left flank where she slotted a shot across the box into the right side netting at 107:48.

Misericordia will host Stevens in the MAC Freedom championship match at 5 p.m. Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Pittston Area 3, West Scranton 2

West Scranton`0`2 — 2

Pittston Area`0`3 — 3

Second half — 1. WS, Selemani Dunia (Bryan Barbosa), 43rd minute; 2. WS, Barbosa (Emanuel Jules), 46th; 3. PA, Kyle Rowan (Sadiki Murindabangabo), 51st; 4. PA, Fabrice Gatsinzi (Jacob Ivey) 62nd; 5. PA, Gatsinzi (William Egan), 70th.

Shots — WS 9; PA 18. Saves — WS 10 (Jules Costance); PA 11 (Kaden Rowan). Corner kicks — Not reported.

GIRLS SOCCER

District 2/4 Class 4A quarterfinals

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Scranton 0

Scranton`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`2`1 — 0

First half — 1. WBA, Isabel Sikora (Alaina Reese); 2. WBA, Sikora (Reese). Second half — 3. WBA, Kathryn Buczynski.

Shots — SCR 5; WBA 15. Saves — SCR 12 (Addison Cavill); WBA 5 (Victoria Luna). Corner kicks — Not reported.

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 9, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`6`3 — 9

First half — 1. HR, Cegelka (Granteed), 3rd minute; 2. HR, Granteed (Krevey), 11th; 3. HR, Kozerski (Chepolis), 12th; 4. HR, Kozerski (Krevey), 13th; 5. HR, Granteed (Kozerski), 19th; 6. HR, Granteed (Cegelka), 34th. Second half — 7. HR, Kozerski (Chepolis), 42nd; 8. HR, Lombardi (Cegelka), 53rd; 9. HR, Granteed (Cegelka), 56th.