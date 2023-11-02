🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — When it comes to the postseason, survival matters more than style.

Holy Redeemer survived Wednesday afternoon in the District 2 Class 2A soccer playoffs.

Freshman Charlie Schaffer scored the game’s only goal with just under 21 minutes left in the second half as the Royals defeated Lake-Lehman 1-0 in a semifinal game between two of the top teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Second-seeded Redeemer (17-2-1) will move to a district championship for the first time in the program’s history. The Royals will play at top-seeded Scranton Prep (16-3) on Friday at a time to be announced. Third-seeded Lehman ended its year at 16-4.

The teams split their regular-season games, scoring a combined five goals. So scoring was expected to be at a premium and it was.

Redeemer finally broke the stalemate thanks to Schaffer and a pair of defenders who helped hand the Black Knights their second shutout of the season.

Conner Zera started the scoring play, sending a long restart into the penalty area. Fellow defender Jake Ohrin then got the ball to Schaffer, who scored from close range during an intense battle near the goal.

“Conner played a beautiful ball in,” Schaffer said. “Jake tried to shoot it I think, but he made a good pass to me and I hustled for it and slid it in. The keeper almost made the save, but I got it in. Good pass by Jake.”

Survival occurred about four minutes later.

Lehman put intense pressure on Redeemer and a shot looked destine for the left side of the goal. Redeemer defender Logan Sekol made a desperation swipe with his right leg, sending the ball off the left post and somehow onto the field.

“I was so nervous,” Sekol said. “I thought it was going to hit the post and go right in. Thank goodness it bounced the other way.”

Lehman also had a strong attack about four minutes into the second half led by Andrew Mathes, Hunter Palka and Ben Wnuk. The result was two saves by Redeemer keeper Tyler Tarnalicki and another shot going wide.

“We knew that it was going to be a physical, kind of a knock’em down game,” Lehman coach Ricky Bartolini said. “The goal was most likely one way or another not going to be pretty. It was going to be a scrappy goal.”

Redeemer had a slight edge in play in the first half. The Royals had more sustained runs and 10 shots. Lehman did a solid job counterattacking and had six shots.

“They had to calm down. They had to get their feet under them a little bit better,” Redeemer coach Rob Dougherty said. “They were going just a little too fast to really get a good opportunity.”

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Holy Redeemer 1, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`0`1 — 1

Second Half: 1. HR, Charlie Schaffer (Jake Ohrin) 59:32.

Shots: LL 11, HR 17. Saves: LL 9 (Andrew Chapple), HR 7 (Tyler Taranlicki). Corners: LL 4, HR 9.