Wilkes-Barre/Scranton struck first on Wednesday night, but the Penguins were blanked for the final 54 minutes and suffered their first home loss of the season, 3-1 to the Providence Bruins.

Rem Pitlick’s power play goal 5:50 into the first period gave the Penguins the early lead as they looked to start 4-0 at Mohegan Sun Arena on the young season. Jansen Harkins and Ty Smith picked up assists on the goal.

The Bruins needed just 90 seconds to answer, however, as John Farinacci tied the game at the 7:20 mark of the first.

Vincent Arsneau’s first goal of the season for Providence proved to be the game-winner midway through the second period. Jesper Boqvist added an empty-netter to ice the game in the final minute of the third.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had trouble solving Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi, who finished with 26 saves on 27 shots.

Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist had 21 saves on 23 shots. He was backed up by Taylor Gauthier with veteran Magnus Hellberg on recall to parent club Pittsburgh.

Bonvie headed to Hall

Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Dennis Bonvie will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame on Feb. 5 as part of the festivities at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU and hosted by the San Jose Barracuda.

Known as a hard-nosed player who was always ready to stick up for his teammates, Bonvie spent five seasons playing for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1999-01, 2005-08). His 285 games played rank sixth on the team’s all-time list, while his 1,284 penalty minutes place him first in Penguins history.

A fan favorite during his time in Northeast Pennsylvania, Bonvie helped the Penguins to the Calder Cup Finals in 2001 and 2008. He retired following the 2007-08 campaign and was named a member of the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2014.

“No player is more synonymous with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey than Dennis Bonvie,” Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett said through the team. “Dennis was the heart and soul of the team during its early days, both on and off the ice. His style of play endeared him to his teammates and our fans.

“He was the perfect player and person to have as the face of a new franchise, and he’s still loved in the area to this day.”

— WBS Penguins

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Williamsport 2

The Warriors won their their 14th straight district title, rallying to claim the fourth and fifth sets to beat the Millionaires in the District 2/4 Class 4A championship.

Scores were 16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Katharine Quinn had 19 kills and Payton Yakupcin had 11 for Delaware Valley. Samantha Monroe had 38 assists.

Leading on defense were Kate Prior (11 digs), Audrianna Smith (14 digs), Samantha Monroe (16 digs) and Lauren Donnelly (18 digs).