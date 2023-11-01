🔊 Listen to this

Starting next fall, there will be another Powlus donning the Notre Dame blue and gold.

Tommy Powlus, the son of legendary Berwick High School and Notre Dame quarterback Ron Powlus, announced that he has committed to Notre Dame, according to his page on the social media site X.

“I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!” reads Powlus’s post, sent out on Tuesday. “Thank you @Marcus_Freeman1 for the PWO opportunity! Go Irish.”

The phrase “PWO” refers to “preferred walk-on,” indicating that Powlus will not be on scholarship when he arrives at Notre Dame in the fall.

Powlus is a senior linebacker at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Ind., according to his profile on the recruiting website Hudl. He visited Notre Dame on a recruiting visit this past weekend for the team’s win over the University of Pittsburgh, according to Blue and Gold Illustrated.

Ron Powlus II made his way to Notre Dame in 1994 with much fanfare and immense expectations after a decorated high school career playing quarterback for the Berwick Bulldogs, leading the team to two state titles in 1992 and 1993, with the 1992 team earning a No. 1 ranking and a national championship recognition from USA Today.

Powlus was a four-year starter and a two-time captain for the Irish from 1994-1997. He currently serves as the senior associate athletics director and sport administrator for the Notre Dame football program, and was previously the director of personnel development for the Irish from 2005-06, and the Notre Dame quarterbacks coach from 2007-2010.

Additional stops included the University of Kansas and Akron University, serving as the QB coach as both schools.

Tommy Powlus is the second of Ron Powlus’s sons to commit to play football at Notre Dame; Ron Powlus III spent two years on the sidelines as a backup quarterback for the Irish before medically retiring from football before the beginning of spring practice this year, according to a report from Blue and Gold Illustrated published in March.

DELUCA HONORED

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the country’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

The Wyoming Area grad joined the Nittany Lions in January 2021 as a walk-on. By the end of the 2022 season, he had earned a scholarship. And before the start of the 2023 campaign, he was named a team captain.

In eight games this season, DeLuca has 18 tackles (3.0 for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, three pass break-ups and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against Delaware.

DeLuca looks to follow in the footsteps of another District 2 standout for the Lions. Quarterback Matt McGloin (West Scranton) won the Burlsworth Trophy at the end of the 2012 season.