🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Midway through the second half, the Crestwood boys soccer team watched its lead over Pittston Area evaporate, the equalizer coming on a costly own goal from the Comets defense. Some teams might panic in this situation, especially with a spot in the district title match on the line.

Crestwood just went right back to work.

Ethan Zabroski launched the go-ahead goal from way outside the box, and Ethan Boellmann added another score just 35 seconds later for a crucial bit of insurance in a 4-2 victory over Pittston in the Class 3A boys soccer semifinals on Wednesday night.

“I was really happy that I had the opportunity to get us there,” Zabroski said. “I’m glad I was given the ball, I’m glad it went in, and I’m glad we’re going to the championship.”

It was a quick one-two punch that reflected the aggressiveness the Crestwood offense had shown all night. Zabroski found himself with the ball outside the penalty box, but showed no hesitation in letting it fly from distance and a perfectly-placed ball found the back of the net.

Before the Patriots had a chance to regroup, Crestwood had taken possession and marched straight downfield, with a pass from Roman DeLallo out of the corner finding Boellmann, who buried it to give the Comets some breathing room and put the scare behind them.

“We trust each other, we know what we have,” Crestwood coach Hardy Pinto said. “It’s about being patient. … We knew we were going to get more chances in front of the goal.”

Early in the game, it looked like Crestwood’s path to the district final might be fairly straightforward. The Comets held a massive edge in shots on goal early, and Kyle Orrson scored twice to give his team a 2-0 edge.

Orrson corralled a deflected shot from one of his own teammates and fired off a shot off his own to open the scoring; he would later let one rip from the top of the box for his second goal of the half, giving the Comets a two-goal advantage.

“It’s all down to my team, we move the ball really well,” Orrson said. “The finishing touch was just there today.”

The Patriots struck back right at the end of the first half to cut Crestwood’s lead in half. A Gavin Wolfe direct kick sailed over the defense and over Crestwood goalie Bailey Durofchalk for a goal that provided Pittston with some momentum.

With about 20 minutes gone in the second half, the second Pittston Area goal started just like the first: with a direct kick awarded to Wolfe.

This time, Wolfe sent a low spinner into the box, and an attempt by the Crestwood back line to clear the ball went awry. A bad deflection sent the ball heading backwards, and Durofchalk couldn’t recover in time to prevent the own goal.

It looked like everything was heading Pittston Area’s way. But the Comets didn’t flinch.

The offensive aggressiveness picked right back up, and Crestwood peppered the Pittston goal with a bunch of chances, with Zabroski’s winner giving the Comets back a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We kind of slacked off a bit, they took their chances and came back,” Orrson said. “We dialed it up a few notches after that and took the game back.”

Crestwood will head to North Pocono on Friday night to take on the top-seeded Trojans in the District 2 Class 3A championship match.

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Crestwood 4, Pittston Area 2

Pittston Area`1`1 — 2

Crestwood`2`2 — 4

First half: 1. CRE Kyle Orrson, 31:34; 2. CRE Orrson (Roman DeLallo) 9:57; 3. PIT Gavin Wolfe, 1:51. Second half: 1. PIT Crestwood Own Goal, 20:42; 2. CRE Ethan Zabroski, 15:07; 3. CRE Ethan Boellmann (DeLallo) 14:32.

Shots: PIT 4, CRE 20. Saves: PIT 15 (Kaden Rowan), CRE 3 (Bailey Durofchalk). Corners: PIT 0, CRE 7.