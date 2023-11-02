🔊 Listen to this

Tuesday may have been Halloween, but I had the scaries as early as Sunday night — but boy, did we conquer and overcome them.

I’m talking about my second NFL pick in last week’s column, the under 46.5 points in Sunday night’s Bears-Chargers game. As I had pointed out in the column, unders — and particularly primetime unders — had been hitting at a big clip this year.

So when the game went to half at 31 points, I was in bad shape. It felt like all the data had let me down, and after losing my first NFL pick earlier in the day, it was looking like a loser week.

But the gambling gods were with me. Needing just 16 points to sink the under, the Chargers and Bears combined for just 12 second-half points, and we ended the weekend on a high note.

Moral of the story: Don’t count a bet out until it’s dead, buried and memorialized on the obituary pages of this very newspaper.

I’m going back to the over/under well this Sunday, hopefully I don’t have to sweat it out quite like Bears-Chargers.

To the picks, we go.

Nebraska -3 at Michigan State — Saturday, 12 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Speaking of going back to wells: the “fade Michigan State” play worked out well last Saturday, so I’m hopping back on the wagon.

This week, it’s Nebraska visiting the Spartans, a week after Michigan State dropped their sixth game in a row to Minnesota.

You may recall the Cornhuskers as the team who started 0-2 with bad losses to Minnesota and a stomping at the hands of Colorado. Since then though, while I’m not saying they’ve become a great team, they’ve turned the corner and are right in the thick of things in that pile of slop known as the Big Ten West.

Part of that is the switch made at quarterback: Jeff Sims was benched in favor of Heinrich Haarberg, who’s done a much better job limiting turnovers.

Since that Colorado game, Nebraska’s won five of six, only losing to undefeated Michigan.

It’s tough to go on the road and win in any power conference, but with the kind of year that Michigan State is having, I’m not really bothered by home-field advantage here.

The better team will win, and it is definitely Nebraska here, by a comfortable margin.

Ole Miss -3 vs. Texas A&M — Saturday, 12 p.m., ESPN

I don’t know if there’s a team flying more under the radar this season than the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels.

Ranked 10th in this week’s first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, 7-1 with their lone loss to fellow top-ten Alabama — yet I feel like they’re not getting much attention.

Part of that is playing in the same conference as Georgia, Alabama and LSU, who all command attention every time they step near a football field.

But this is a really good football team, and I think it’s a very favorable line against Texas A&M, good but not great.

I have zero respect for Jimbo Fisher, and it’s hard to look at his tenure in College Station as anything but disappointing, this year included. The Aggies are 5-3, with losses to Alabama (expected), Tennessee (reasonable) and Miami (they probably want that one back.)

I don’t trust A&M in big spots, and I think the Ole Miss defense will force a few takeaways and give QB Jaxson Dart some short fields to work with.

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers OVER 40 — Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Despite the numbers I mentioned about 600 words ago, I’m jumping on the over here.

It’s not primetime, so the record is not quite as lopsided in favor of the under for this one. And these are two teams that, at least to me, feel like better offenses than the numbers indicate.

For the Bucs, this could be a good spot for a get-right game after three straight losses, and three straight games held under 20 points. All three of those games were against teams .500 or better, including the really good Lions and the really good Bills.

Houston’s not that caliber of opponent, but that’s not to say the Texans are pushovers. CJ Stroud will look to bounce back after a sluggish day against the Panthers, but we’ve seen flashes of how good he could be.

The Texans as a whole look to be ahead of schedule, 3-4 with wins against the Jags and the Steelers (who have a good defense, at least).

This game figures to be close and competitive, meaning the effort to score points should be there all the way to the final whistle.

I just need a 24-20 ballgame. I feel good about that.

Cleveland Browns -8 vs. Arizona Cardinals — Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

As plucky and spirited as the Arizona Cardinals were early in the season, beating the Cowboys, playing the Commanders and Giants tough, they’ve now regressed to what we all expected — arguably the worst team in the league.

This week, after trading away Josh Dobbs, the Cards will turn to rookie QB Clayton Tune to make his first NFL start — against one of the best defenses in the league.

Don’t love those odds for Arizona.

The Browns are a team that has leaned insanely heavily on its defense thus far, but after a few weeks being taxed by some good offenses, Cleveland’s defense will have its easiest matchup of the season.

On the other hand, the Cardinals are bottom-10 in the league in total defense, and 25th in rushing defense — which should allow the Browns to get the combo of Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt going.

It’ll likely be PJ Walker getting another start at quarterback, but Deshaun Watson was back in practice this week and could step back into the starting spot on Sunday.

Either way, I’m not sure it matters. This is a spot for the Browns to win big.