🔊 Listen to this

Extrapolation. The process when applied to the District 2 football power rankings during the season seemed impractical.

Too many games, too many variables to figure out how the seedings would eventually shake out. Perhaps that’s why Dallas coach Rich Mannello said a few weeks back he’d wait until the completion of Week 10 to see who his Mountaineers would play in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

However, there is one game that seemed destine since about midseason and it will come to fruition Friday night — Nanticoke Area (6-4) at Crestwood (5-5). The only suspense was whether Nanticoke Area would unseat Crestwood for the Class 4A fourth seed and a home game.

Alas, that didn’t happen. Nor was it expected. Things played out as anticipated except for Crestwood’s loss last Friday at North Pocono.

Crestwood lost its first three games, all by seven points, to the three teams which occupy the top-three seeds — Dallas, Valley View and Wyoming Area. So by Week 4 (extrapolating here), it seemed unlikely the Comets weren’t going to pass any of those teams.

Nanticoke Area went on a run after a 1-3 start to climb to the fifth spot in the D2-4A standings. All the teams below the Trojans were either struggling or knocking each other off. Hence, the fifth spot seemed their landing spot.

“We played the in the district last year in the first round,” Nanticoke Area coach Run Bruza said. “They’re a good team. They are a running team. Coach Arc (Ryan Arcangeli) and his staff do a nice job. I wish we had them at home.”

Crestwood won last year 61-7 on its way to the district championship and an eventual season-ending loss in the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals. The Comets finished 13-2 in 2022, but had to rebuild their line and replace 2,000-yard rusher Noah Schultz.

Plus, quarterback Jaden Shedlock, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, suffered a season-ending injury Week 7. He was leading Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 in rushing when he was hurt.

Still, Crestwood has pressed on with running back James Barrett picking up the bulk of the carries. The Single-Wing offense remains intact, albeit without its best rusher in Shedlock, and is difficult to defend with all its misdirection.

“It’s tough,” Bruza said. “You have to have the personnel, which Coach Arc usually does. They put a lot of guys in the box, put a lot of guys at the point of attack. We’ll come up with a strategy to do the best to contain it. I don’t think you can stop it, but I think you can contain it.”

Crestwood runs the ball 84% of the time, second most in the WVC. Nanticoke Area is top of the list. The Trojans run on 88% of their plays.

Nanticoke Area will rely heavily on running back Zack Fox, the school’s all-time leading rusher and a three-time 1,000-yard rusher. His 9.1 yards-per-carry average tied him with Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley among rusher with at least 400 yards.