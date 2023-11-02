🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Last year was a sight unseen in the District 2 volleyball picture — a district title at the 2A level not won by Holy Redeemer, who had won 15 straight dating back to 2007.

The Royals didn’t let another one get away.

Redeemer swept away Dunmore in emphatic fashion to win another District 2 Class 2A championship on Thursday night at Wilkes University.

“It was definitely a year of revenge, we really wanted to bring back the championship,” said senior captain Kaylee Gryboski, who led the team with 13 kills. “This feels so great.”

Set scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-10 — indicative of a really good team that only got better as the match wore on.

“Our communication got stronger as the sets went on,” said outside hitter Isabella Boylan.

The combo of Gryboski and Boylan were instrumental in setting the tone for Redeemer’s offense right from the jump. With setter Olivia Bilbow anchoring the attack, the ball kept flowing to the two hitters, who found the holes in the Dunmore defense time and time again.

Both the first and second sets featured big Royal runs to pull away, while the third set saw Redeemer overwhelm the Bucks right away.

In the first set, it was a 10-2 run, largely on the service game of Abby Williams, that helped Redeemer pull away.

Dunmore came out fiery to start the second set, trading points and taking a few early leads.

“I have a very young team, so to see them continue to fight…I’m thrilled,” said Dunmore head coach Sue Dempsey.

But Redeemer had a big response ready: with Boylan and Gryboski continuing to attack the Bucks, Redeemer scored seven straight points to turn an 8-7 lead into a 15-7 one, stopping the little momentum Dunmore had in its tracks.

“I think having those two dominant hitters is something we lacked last year,” Gryboski said. “When everyone’s working together and we’re all on the same page, it’s the best feeling.”

Redeemer won the second set going away, and made short work of the third and deciding set, running out to a 13-1 lead en route to the 25-10 set victory, locking up Redeemer’s 16th District 2 title in the last 17 seasons.

“We got beat last year, and that one hurt bad,” said Holy Redeemer coach John Kablick. “Getting the league back and getting the district back, it just feels great.”

Boylan added 12 kills to Gryboski’s 13, and the sophomore also knocked home three aces and played a huge role blocking at the net for the Royals. Olivia Bilbow had four kills, most of them coming in the championship-clinching third set.

It was a total team effort for the Royals — one that added up to the team climbing back atop the mountain in District 2.

“Last year was really sad, this feels really good,” Boylan said.

Redeemer will head to the PIAA 2A volleyball tournament, starting Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Royals will take on the yet to be determined winner of the District 4 title.