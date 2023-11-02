🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a match with twists, turns, lead changes and momentum shifts at the drop of a dime, it seemed like it was going to come down to who would go on the last run.

It was North Pocono that had one final run in them, unseating Berwick as the reigning District 2 champs in the process.

The Trojans fought from behind in the decisive fifth set to win it 15-12, sealing a 3-2 win and the District 2 Class 3A championship in an instant classic title match on Thursday night at Wilkes University.

“I’m so proud, I think ‘proud’ is the only word I have,” said North Pocono head coach Alexandra Zero. “This feels awesome, they deserve every bit of it.”

Mia Summa had several big kills in the fifth set to keep her Trojans alive after falling behind early. She finished the match with nine kills.

It was a showdown of the top two seeds in 3A, and it certainly lived up to its billing: A five-setter, with multiple lead changes in four of the five sets in front of a raucous crowd.

Berwick won the first set 25-22; the Trojans regrouped and dominated the second set 25-8 before winning the third set 25-22. The Bulldogs clawed back to win the fourth set 25-21, before the Trojans grinded out the fifth, decisive set to hoist the District 2 championship plaque.

The first set was tight from whistle to whistle, with Berwick trailing for most of it. At one point down 18-11, the Bulldogs flipped the script and tied it at 20, before two quick Trojan points gave North Pocono a 22-20 lead.

Berwick ripped off five straight points to win the set, and seize the early momentum.

But that momentum flipped, and quick: North Pocono never trailed and weren’t threatened in the second set, and the Trojans erased a late Berwick lead in the third set to capture that one, as well.

The combination of a huge loss in the second and a close one in the third could have sunk most teams, but Berwick kept their composure with their backs against the wall.

“It’s really easy to get down when you’re having an off night, but I’m really proud that the girls fought instead,” said Berwick head coach Sarah Warner. “They chose to keep working, and they put themselves in a position to win, they just didn’t get it done.”

Outside hitters Cassidy Evans and Claire Riera-Gomez came up big in the fourth set, hammering home kills and winning points in their service games to bring the Bulldogs even, forcing the fifth set. Riera-Gomez finished with 13 kills to lead all players.

A quick 3-0 Berwick lead in the fifth, and the Bulldog fans were whipped into a frenzy.

But the Trojans weren’t done. They forced an 8-8 tie and took the lead briefly before Berwick evened it up at 11.

Then, one final run: North Pocono scored four of the final five points of the match, with Mariah Wolff providing the match-winning kill to put a capper on an incredible district title match.

“It’s something that they’ve worked on since last year and carried into this year: working on forgetting missed passes, forgetting mistakes.”

North Pocono will head to states starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, where they’ll take on the champion from District 11 at a time and place yet to be determined.