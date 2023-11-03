🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood players console each other after their 1-0 lose the Selinsgrove on Thursday night.

Crestwood’s Alyse Wanchisen works the ball away from Selinsgrove’s Alexis Freed on Thursday.

LEHMAN TWP. – Top-seed and defending champion Crestwood entered the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional field hockey championship game with many offensive weapons.

Selinsgrove contained all of them.

Then, the Seals turned to Carly Aument to decide the game early in overtime.

Aument’s reverse stick off a spin move from right in front of the goal, on a pass from Lexy Freed, just 48 seconds into the first, 10-minute, sudden-death, 7v7 session gave the District 4 powerhouse Seals a 1-0 victory and their first title over District 2 opposition in the PIAA’s subregional format.

“This means so much to me because I see what these kids do every day, for years, day-in and day-out,” Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb said. “We’ve been tossed a tough one having to come up here to District 2.

“ … I knew that this group could pull it off.”

Aument shook off the disappointment of firing wide on a penalty stroke attempt with a chance to win the game with 22 seconds left in regulation.

The Seals speedster had more time to find her 22nd goal of the season and 57th of her career because the defense was holding off the Comets.

Crestwood managed just two shots during the last 21 minutes and did not have a penalty corner during that time.

“They really shut down our offensive movement,” Comets coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “We’ve been fortunate this year to score a lot of goals. We had five goals this season have more than 10 goals and that’s an accomplishment in itself.

“They marked us very well and we couldn’t seem to catch a break.”

In turn, Crestwood kept Aument, whose speed also makes her one of the state’s top track and field sprinters, under control for 60 minutes.

In the extra space of the 7v7 overtime format, a turnover and a quick, accurate pass from Freed gave her a chance to show off her stickwork, rather than blazing speed, while producing the winner.

DISTRICT 2-4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY

Selinsgrove 1, Crestwood 0

Selinsgrove`0`0`0`0`1—`1

Crestwood`0`0`0`0`0—`0

Overtime – 1, SEL, Carly Aument (Lexy Freed). 9:12, Shots at goal — SEL 13, CRE 9. Goalie saves — SEL 5 (Bella Auman), CR 7 (Madi Geiger). Penalty corners — SEL 11, CRE 4.