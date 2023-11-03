🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. – Olivia Yelen did not waste any time.

Nor were there any wasted movements.

Yelen simply settled the penalty corner insert from her sister Charlotte and, as the Honesdale defense came charging out, ripped the shot that decided the District 2 Class 3A field hockey championship, lifting Wyoming Valley West to a 2-1 victory at Lake-Lehman’s Eddie Edwards Stadium.

“Quick trap,” Yelen said. “Quick shot. No playing around with it.”

It was a simple, and winning, formula.

The goal with 6:19 remaining allowed Wyoming Valley West to avenge a loss in last year’s final, knock off the tournament’s top seed and qualify for a spot in the PIAA state tournament, which gets underway next week.

“They came out and they got us last year,” Olivia Yelen said. “We were so happy to bring it home this year.

“It really means a lot to our team. We had a great strong season together.”

The win was special to Yelen for being able to share it with other teammates who were part of last year’s loss to Honesdale. But, it was also meaningful because of a new teammate.

“I’m happy to do this with my sister in our first year playing together,” Olivia Yelen said.

Charlotte Yelen assisted on both goals as Wyoming Valley West came from behind for the win.

Honesdale’s goal came on a penalty corner in the last minute of the first quarter when Makayla Cobourn scored off an assist from Claire Campen.

Wyoming Valley West did not have a shot or penalty corner for nearly 22 minutes to start the game.

When Honesdale goalie Jordan Patzuk stopped the first Spartans shot, Chelsea Kolesar was there to score on the rebound.

Nearly another 15 minutes passed before either team had another shot or penalty corner as defenses dominated until the frequency of chances picked up over the final eight minutes.

Wyoming Valley West played the last 1:59 shorthanded and the last minute down two players because of cards, but when Honesdale earned a late penalty corner, Kayla Sewell was there to make a save with four seconds left, securing the win.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A FIELD HOCKEY FINAL

Wyoming Valley West 2, Honesdale 1

Wyoming Valley West`0`1`0`1—`2

Honesdale`1`0`0`0—`1

First – 1, HON, Makayla Cobourn (Claire Campen) 0:54. Second – 2, WVW, Chelsea Kolesar (Charlotte Yelen), 8:04. Third – None. Fourth – 3, WVW, Olivia Yelen (CYelen). 6:19. Shots at goal — WVW 8, HON 5. Goalie saves — WVW 3 (Kayla Sewell), HON 5 (Jordan Patzuk). Penalty corners — WVW 4, HON 7.