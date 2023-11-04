🔊 Listen to this

NAZARETH — Five plays into the game Friday night and trouble was afoot for Wilkes-Barre Area.

The situation became dire by the end of the first quarter and didn’t improve.

Nazareth scored on its first three possessions and tackled on two more touchdowns in the second quarter as the Blue Eagles routed Wilkes-Barre Area 42-6 in a District 2/4/11 Class 6A quarterfinal game.

WBA ended its year at 6-5, seeing its season end at the hands of a District 11 team for a second consecutive year. Nazareth (10-1) will host Northampton (9-2) in the semifinals.

“They beat us in every facet of the game,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “They were quicker. We didn’t tackle very well. … We played timid at times and that’s the sad part. The seniors went through a lot of ups and downs this year and to come this far was something of an accomplishment.

“But if you want to play teams of this caliber in District 11, you got to get bigger and better and stronger and faster. That’s the bottom line.

Nazareth picked up chunks of yardage on three plays before finished off its initial drive with an 11-yard TD run. Jed Bendekovits capped the next two drives with a pair of 5-yard runs to boost the lead to 20-0 after one quarter.

“That (Bendekovits), he can run the ball,” Cinti said. “And (quarterback Peyton Falzone) was a lot quicker than I thought.”

Nazareth had 159 yards in the opening quarter. Meanwhile, WBA had just nine.

The Wolfpack’s first five possessions resulted in three-and-outs. They picked up their only first down in the first half on a 20-yard pass from Jake Howe to Treyvon Gembitski with 6:56 left in the second quarter.

Nazareth, though, blocked a punt and scored three plays later on a 16-yard run by Wimberly. Quarterback Peyton Falzone added a 7-yard TD run at 2:37 of the second quarter. A two-point run made it 35-0, a score that would hold up in halftime and result in the second half being played under the mercy rule.

WBA had just 38 yards and one first down at halftime. Nazareth had 253 and 12 first downs as the Wolfpack had trouble with the Blue Eagles’ uptempo pace.

“That’s our style,” Nazareth coach Tom Falzone said. “We didn’t do it all night long, but we run tough when we go. I don’t know how much you see that up there. That was one of our goals

The Wolfpack finally got on the board with 3:06 left in the third quarter on a catch-and-run by Jovan Goodwin on a pass from Jake Howe.

Nazareth’s reserves followed with a 17-play, 60-yard scoring drive that ate up over 10 minutes.

District 2/4/11 Class 6A Quarterfinals

Nazareth 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`6`0 — 6

Nazareth`20`15`0`7 — 42

First quarter

NAZ — Marquez Wimberly 11 run (kick failed), 10:47

NAZ — Jed Bendekovits 5 run (Nathan Baker kick), 7:37

NAZ — Bendekovits 5 run (Baker kick), 3:34

Second quarter

NAZ — Wimberly 16 run (Baker kick), 4:27

NAZ — Peyton Falzone 7 run (Logan Hilarczyk run), 2:37

Third quarter

WBA — Jovan Goodwin 46 pass from Jake Howe (kicked failed), 3:06

Fourth quarter

NAZ — Jake Banghart 1 run (Baker kick), 4:22

Team statistics`WBA`NAZ

First downs`3`17

Rushes-yards`23-38`42-271

Passing yards“44

Total yards`129`315

Passing`6-16-0`6-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-22`2-10

Punts-avg.`6-29.3`3-31.3

Fumbles-lost`3-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`1-15`3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WBA, Howie Shiner 16-57, Davon Underwood 2-0, Howe 2-(minus-22), Darius Philbert 2-3, Brody Reh 1-0. Nazareth, Wimberly 5-52, Bendekovits 11-105, Falzone 5-52, Banghart 6-11, Lance Zuecher 1-0, Jake Angione 4-9, Porter Sussick 3-18, Christian Choo-yick 2-7, Logan Smith 1-1, Baker 2-18, team 2-(minus-2).

PASSING — WBA, Howe 7-17-0-91. Nazareth, Falzone 6-11-0-44.

RECEIVING — WBA, Gabe Saracino 1-9, Underwood 3-12, Treyvon Gembitski 2-24, Goodwin 1-46. Nazareth, Mason Kuehner 4-34, Hilarczyk 1-6, Frankie Mroz 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.