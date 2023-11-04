🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — It wasn’t so much pure skill that kept leading Gavin Turak to the football Friday night, but smarts.

And in the end, that left Nanticoke Area a head above its first playoff opponent.

Turak picked off three passes and Zack Fox scored the winning touchdown as the Trojans upended Crestwood, 28-21 in double overtime in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal battle at Crestwood High School.

“It means a lot,” Turak said. “This is like our third (ever) playoff win.

“It was a dream come true.”

Turak started his dream night at cornerback by thwarting a Crestwood drive with his first interception deep in Nanticoke Area territory with the game tied at 14-all midway through the third quarter.

In the fourth, Turak stepped in front of another Crestwood pass and returned it for a 43-yard touchdown, giving the Trojans a 21-14 lead with 6:03 to play.

“All I saw was green,” Turak said. “I thought my pick-six was going to seal the game.”

It didn’t, because Crestwood tied the score at 21-21 when Matt Sklarosky capped his own brilliant night with a 3-yard touchdown grab with 18 seconds remaining in regulation.

But Turak wound up sealing the game anyway with a leaping interception in the back corner of the end zone on a final throw intended for Sklarosky.

“I’m not the best corner, but I recognize things,” said Turak, who returned to the football field for his senior season after spending a few years away from the sport. “(Sklarosky) kept running a post corner. My teammates couldn’t get there. I was going where I knew he was going.”

And why not?

With Crestwood’s normally reliable power running game stymied by Nanticoke Area’s staunch defense, the Comets turned to the pass.

And Sklarosky was at the front of it — and in front of just about everyone else.

He caught a 33-yard bomb from Jason Swank off a trick play, then hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from starting quarterback Jack Rodgers as Crestwood tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. And Sklarosky, who finished with seven catches for 118 yards, nearly made an incredible 11-yard touchdown grab that was eventually ruled incomplete with 38 seconds to play in regulation before sending the game into overtime with his 3-yard touchdown catch.

“We knew it was going to be a fight when we came up here,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “They made some plays, we made some plays. We just made a couple more than they did.”

Both teams — known for their rushing attacks — made each other get out of their gameplans.

Crestwood managed just 53 yards on the ground, while the Trojans struggled to 114 rushing yards on nearly twice as many carries.

Logan Rolles scored on a 1-yard run to give the Comets a 14-7 lead, but that was set up by a 38-yard fumble return by Crestwood defensive back Allen Angon.

And Fox, held to 82 yards on 37 carries, covered all 10 yards of the second overtime period — capped by his go-ahead 2-yard touchdown surge to set the final score.

“Zack Fox is a hell of a running back,” Bruza said.

Both teams had to overcome some late adversity.

A holding penalty took an apparent 34-yard touchdown pass away from Crestwood on its final drive of regulation, but the Comets recovered to tie the game at 21-21 on Sklarosky’s second scoring catch.

That drive was kept alive when a fourth-down pass interference call against Nanticoke Area wiped away an interception and 94-yard touchdown return by Fox.

Then in the first overtime, both teams missed field goal attempts — with Nanticoke Area’s miss coming on third down from Crestwood’s 5-yard line.

“We have faith in our kicker,” Bruza reasoned. “If we fumble the snap or something there, we have another down. But we found a way to turn a negative into a positive.”

That’s because Fox found his way across the goal line and Turak made sure it stood up.

“We kept our composure as a team,” Turak said. “We never thought about getting down.”

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Nanticoke Area 28, Crestwood 21 (2 OT)

Nanticoke Area`0`7`7`7`0`7 — 28

Crestwood`0`14`0`7`0`0 — 21

Second quarter

NAN — Zack Fox 4 run (Giovanni Huertero kick), 7:13

CRE — Matt Sklarosky 35 pass from Jack Rogers (James Barrett kick), 5:12

CRE — Logan Rolles 1 run (Barrett kick), 4:02

Third quarter

NAN — Ryan Wiaterowski 4 run (Huertero kick), 10:31

Fourth quarter

NAN — Gavin Turak 43 interception return (Huertero kick), 6:03

CRE — Sklarosky 3 pass from Jason Swank (Barrett kick), 0:18

Second overtime

NAN — Fox 2 run (Huertero kick)

Team statistics`NAN`CRE

First downs`10`7

Rushes-yards`50-114`27-61

Passing yards`29`136

Total yards`143`197

Passing`2-9-0`9-26-3

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-38.5`4-34.3

Fumbles-lost`3-1`3-1

Penalties-yards`5-46`13-115

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NAN, Zack Fox 37-82, Ryan Wiaterowski 7-14, Eugene Gyle 4-13, Tereston Allen 2-5. CRE, James Barrett 12-44, Logan Rolles 4-7, Osten Grigas 2-4, Colin Lazo 5-4, Jack Rodgers 1-4, Jason Swank 1-0, TEAM 2- (minus 2).

PASSING — NAN, Mike Stanchoniak 1-3-0-19, Seth Raymer 1-5-0-10, Fox 0-1-0. CRE, Jack Rogers 4-12-2-77, Swank 5-13-1-59, Rolles 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — NAN, Gyle 1-19, Fox 1-10. CRE, Matt Sklarosky 7-118, Lazo 2-18.

INTERCEPTIONS — NAN, Gavin Turak 3-43.