King’s College quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw threw for 223 yards and rushed for another 169 as the Monarchs defeated host Stevenson 16-8 on Saturday.

Minor-Shaw also rushed for two touchdowns. His first score came at 5:30in the third quarter, after Stevenson took a 6-3 lead on a 27-yard field goal. Minor-Shaw scored from 28 yards out to put King’s in front for the first time in the game, 10-6. The score capped a 5-play, 71-yard drive that took 2:09.

He then pushed the lead to 16-6 on a 3-yard run with 9:42 left in the game. The score capped a five-play, 50-yard drive that took 2:17 off the clock.

Mike DiGregorio led Monarch receivers with 71 yards on seven catches.

The Monarch defense held Stevenson to just 178 yards of offense.

King’s (7-2 overall, 6-2 in the MAC) regular season ends Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup with Alvernia at McCarthy Stadium.

Delaware Valley 28, Misericordia 6

Delaware Valley held Misericordia to just 159 total offense as the host Cougars fell to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC.

Misericordia’s only score came on a 13-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Prather to Owen McGuffey. It capped a eight-play, 74-yard drive that took 3:26 off the clock.

Prather finished 7 of 13 for 66 yards and a touchdown. Dom Caruso Misericordia receivers with nine catches for 44 yards.

Misericordia’s season ends Saturday when the Cougars travel to FDU-Florham for a noon game.

Catholic University 40, Wilkes 35

Wilkes fell to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the Landmark Conference despite a strong effort from quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez.

Rodriguez finished 22 of 36 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Jimmy Johnson led Wilkes receivers with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Zane Grover caught two passes for 45 yards, both receptions went for touchdowns.

Wilkes season ends Saturday when the Colonels travel to Moravian for a noon game.