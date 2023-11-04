🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — A perceived mismatch on paper became one on the turf at Dunmore High School on Saturday afternoon.

Scranton Prep scored touchdowns on seven of its first 10 plays against an outmanned Hanover Area team as the Cavaliers rolled to a 54-0 victory in a District 2 Class 3A semifinal game.

Prep (10-1) will host Western Wayne (8-3) in the championship game next Saturday at Dunmore. Hanover Area closed out its season at 3-8.

Prep led all of District 2 with 42.5 points per game. Its defense surrendered just 11.3, second only to unbeaten Lackawanna Trail. Hanover Area had scored a lone touchdown in five games and was shut out two other times.

“Like I told in the beginning to (Prep) coach (Terry) Gallagher ‘I’d like to give you guys somewhat of a workout,’” Hanover Area coach Jason Majiros said. “But we’re just outmatched. We’re not there yet. Year two in the program, am I pleased we made the playoffs — absolutely. They had to get there to understand where we want to get to.”

Prep scored on its second play from scrimmage on a 40-yard run by Liam Barrett. The Cavaliers then scored on the first play of possessions four times and on the second play twice. Toss in a safety on a bad Hanover Area punt snap and a 23-yard field goal by Jack Hartshorn and Prep led 54-0 at halftime.

The score could have been worse. Prep had the ball at the Hanover Area 17-yard line with 1:23 left in the first half, but took three knees to run out the clock. Many of the starters were done by midway through the second quarter.

“We have good kids and great coaches, so we’re going to try to push kids every week,” Prep coach Terry Gallagher said. “I give (Hanover Area) a lot of credit. Some teams would have said we’re not going to play it. (Majiros) is trying to establish something, so I give him a ton of credit for going out there and coaching the kids up.”

The second half zipped by with the 35-point mercy rule in effect and both coaches agreeing to play eight-minute quarters.

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Scranton Prep 54, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Scranton Prep`35`19`0`0 — 54

First quarter

SP — Liam Barrett 40 run (Jack Hartshorn kick), 10:54

SP — Quinten Palermo 17 run (Hartshorn kick), 8:35

SP— Reese Tanner 21 run (Hartshorn kick), 5:25

SP — Palermo 11 run (Hartshorn kick), 5:10

SP — Barrett 23 pass from Louis Paris (Hartshorn kick), 2:33

Second quarter

SP — Safety, punt snap into end zone, 11:52

SP — Palermo 72 run (Hartshorn kick), 10:57

SP — Treyvon Dickey 56 run (Hartshorn kick), 8:38

SP — Hartshorn 23 FG, 6:01

Team statistics`HAN`SP

First downs`1`10

Rushes-yards`29-(-85)`23-239

Passing yards`27`33

Total yards`(-58)`272

Passing`2-5-1`2-2-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-31`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-14.8`1-41

Fumbles-lost`3-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`3-25`5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Hanover Area, Al-Quron Michel 8-(minus-27), Camden Kratz 12-11, Malachi Downey 5-(minus-13), Josh Richenderfer 1-1, team 3-(minus-56). Scranton Prep, Palermo 4-105, Barrett 1-40, Dickey 2-67, Tanner 1-21, AJ Croom 1-(minus-3), Sal Talarico 1-0, Caleb Rutkoski 2-10, Brady Holmes 2-3, Sam DeNaples 2-8, Shawn Rowell 3-(minus-2), Gabe Borges 1-1, team 3-(minus-3).

PASSING — Hanover Area, Michel 2-5-1-27. Scranton Prep, Paris 2-2-0-33.

RECEIVING — Hanover Area, Isaac Robaczewski 1-12, Deacon Eisenbach 1-15. Scranton Prep, Barrett 1-23, Dickey 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — Scranton Prep, Andrew Summa 1-24.

MISSED FGs — none.