🔊 Listen to this

Another year, another successful trip to Hershey for Ilana Rosenthal — she’ll be coming home with another gold medal.

Rosenthal, a junior from Wyoming Seminary and the defending Class 2A individual girls tennis champion, defended her state crown with a dominant run through the field, culminating in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Emma Perkins in the final on Saturday.

The victory over Perkins, the District 3 champ from Conrad Weiser High School, capped off a two-day, four-match stretch in which Rosenthal ran through some of the best tennis players in the state without much of a worry.

For the second straight year, Rosenthal didn’t drop a single set in the state tournament, which started on Friday and wrapped up on Saturday with all matches played at the Hershey Racquet Club.

In the first round, Rosenthal defeated Sienna Castelli, a returning state qualifier from Lancaster County Day School, by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

Sofia Berestetska of Merion Mercy was next to fall, Rosenthal defeating the District 1 champ 6-3, 6-2. Rosenthal began Saturday with a semifinal win over Moravian’s Francesca Bartolacci 6-1, 6-0 before routing Perkins in the final by the same score.

Rosenthal qualified for her return trip to states with a win over Scranton Prep’s Alyssa Wigley in the District 2 Class 2A finals held last month in Kirby Park.

This marks the second state champion of the fall sports season for Wyoming Seminary, after Nick Werner brought home the gold in the PIAA 2A individual golf tournament at Penn State last month.

Among District 2’s other state tennis qualifiers, the Scranton Prep doubles duo of Wigley and Lily Lengyel reached the quarterfinals before bowing out in a loss to Hannah Kideckel and Rebecca Kideckel of Lower Moreland.

In the 3A field, District 2 was represented in both the singles and doubles tournaments by the Abington Heights tennis team.

Susan Arp was knocked out in the first round, as was the doubles team of Sona Hanumali and Mary Booth.